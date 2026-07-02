Join The DNR At Farm Technology Days July 14-16

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will participate in this year’s Farm Technology Days in Marathon County July 14-16. Attendees are encouraged to visit the DNR tent to learn about ongoing natural resources initiatives and explore interactive activities.

Private well owners are encouraged to bring one cup of well water in a clean container to the DNR tent for a free nitrate screening. Nitrate cannot be seen, smelled or tasted, making screenings one of the easiest ways for well owners to learn more about their water. DNR staff will perform the screenings on site, and results will be available in minutes. Attendees can explore DNR exhibits and talk with staff from programs across the agency while they wait.

"Many well owners haven’t checked their water in years," said Jared Niewoehner, DNR private water field supervisor. "If you’re already planning to attend Farm Technology Days, bring a sample from home. We’ll screen it while you explore the DNR tent and you’ll have results before you leave."

The DNR tent, located at the center of University Ave. on the event grounds (Redetzke's No Joke Dairy, 216601 Wescott Ave., Stratford, WI), will feature staff from Watershed Management, Wildlife Management, Forestry, Public Safety & Resource Protection, Wastewater, and Recreational Safety & Outdoor Skills in addition to Drinking Water & Groundwater. Each program will offer information about its work and interactive exhibits.

Farm Technology Days is one of Wisconsin’s premier agricultural events, bringing together farmers, landowners, industry professionals and families to explore the latest developments in agriculture, conservation and natural resource management.