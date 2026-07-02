Eight Gigawatts of Distributed Solar Energy

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that eight gigawatts (GW) of distributed solar has been installed across New York State, which puts the state ahead of schedule for reaching 10 GW by 2030. This substantial growth in the distributed solar market has generated approximately $12.2 billion in private investment across New York and provided more than 16,000 jobs statewide.

“New York continues to set the bar high as we mark another milestone for solar within our communities across the state,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “This is low-cost, reliable clean energy that is delivering cost savings for families and businesses while expanding the availability of renewable energy which benefits our environment, our economy and contributes to New York’s diverse energy resource mix.”

With eight GW of distributed solar in New York, which is underpinned by community solar and the state’s signature NY-Sun Program, there is enough energy to power more than 1.3 million homes and businesses across the state – including those in disadvantaged communities. Currently, there are more than 276,000 projects operating across the State, with another 2.7 GW in development. Solar can be built more quickly than other types of energy infrastructure. Community solar projects expand access to clean energy by allowing households and businesses to benefit from solar power without needing to put panels on their own property.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “New York is home to 35 percent of the nation’s community solar generation – securing its position as the top community solar market in the country. Solar energy is one of the most reliable contributors to our state’s grid and by producing energy during peak load periods, it lowers energy costs for all New Yorkers, not just those participating in community solar.”

Public Service Commission Chair and CEO Rory Christian said, “We are seeing the benefits of New York’s solar assets in real time. Solar is reducing the strain on our electric grid, while providing significant reliability benefits especially during periods of peak demand. The milestone we are celebrating today is a win for affordability and clean energy for all New Yorkers.”

Last summer, solar generation helped save New Yorkers an estimated $90 million by lowering demand on the electric grid during periods of peak electricity use. More recently, on June 3, 2026, New York set a new solar generation record when solar supplied approximately 29 percent of statewide electricity demand during the noon hour, demonstrating the growing role solar plays in providing low-cost, reliable clean energy across the state.

After achieving its original six-gigawatt distributed solar target a year ahead of schedule in 2024, New York installed a record-breaking 1.28 GW of solar in a single year in 2025. And through its Statewide Solar For All Program, New York continues to be a model for other states by allowing renters, low-income residents and others who cannot install their own panels to participate in and benefit from solar energy. Additionally, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, $200 million was secured in New York’s Fiscal Year 2027 Budget to help further expand New York’s solar success and continue to improve energy affordability for all New Yorkers.

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “Today’s announcement that eight gigawatts of distributed solar have been installed across New York is great news and further assurance that we are on the right path toward a clean energy future. I thank Governor Hochul for her support of important solar initiatives in the new State Budget, including $200 million for NY-Sun, a program which will make solar projects more affordable to all New Yorkers, and solar connectivity modernization to be overseen by the Public Service Commission, another cost-saving measure. There are brighter days ahead for renewable energy here in New York!”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, Distributed solar is a win-win-win — lowering New Yorkers energy costs, creating good-paying union jobs, and reducing emissions — and reaching 8 GWs ahead of schedule is a testament to New York’s continued commitment to expanding clean, affordable energy. I’m proud that this year’s budget included key provisions of my ASAP Act and $200 million for the NY-Sun program, which will cut red tape and unlock even more solar projects throughout the state.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said,“New York’s solar programs are a tremendous success, enabling more New Yorkers to shift to clean, sustainable energy while saving money on utility bills. Thank you to Governor Hochul for investing in solar energy, making it more accessible for all and allowing us to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels, reduce demand on the electric grid, all while providing jobs and improving the environment.”

New York Solar Energy Industries Association Executive Director Noah Ginsburg said, “Rooftop and community solar are lowering New Yorkers’ utility bills, powering the economy, and supporting communities all across the Empire State. Today’s 8-gigawatt announcement demonstrates New York’s continued commitment to deploying clean, affordable, local power. On behalf of New York’s solar and energy storage industry and our 18,688-strong local workforce, NYSEIA congratulates Governor Hochul, the Legislature and the many public and private sector leaders who had a hand in achieving this milestone.”

Coalition for Community Solar Access Northeast Regional Director Kate Daniel said, "Congratulations to Governor Hochul, NYSERDA and all New Yorkers for reaching this impressive milestone. 8 GWs of distributed solar are now working to lower energy costs for all New Yorkers and playing a critical role in keeping the grid reliable. It's incredibly timely, as temperatures and electric demand climb higher every day. We look forward to continued progress in the nation's top state for community solar, as we unlock the next several GWs of fuel-free, low-cost, local energy."

New York’s NY-Sun Program provides incentives to make solar more affordable and accessible to homes, businesses and communities while lowering their energy costs