Nebraska SRF Program to surpass $2 billion in statewide water infrastructure commitments

The Nebraska Department of Water, Energy, and Environment (DWEE) State Revolving Fund (SRF) program is on the verge of crossing the $2 billion threshold in total water infrastructure commitments made across the state.

The Environmental Quality Council’s recent approval of the FY2027 Clean Water and Drinking Water Intended Use Plan (IUP) opens the door for the program to reach this $2 billion goal.

First established with the Clean Water SRF in 1988 and expanded with the Drinking Water SRF in 1997, the program took nearly 35 years to cross the $1 billion disbursement mark in 2022. Driven by additional federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the program has been able to expand its reach to communities across the state at an accelerated pace.

DWEE’s work has resulted in nearly 160 Nebraska communities benefitting from SRF investments through the IIJA. Over the last two years alone, 55 projects across Nebraska received $287 million in assistance.

“Our SRF team has risen to the occasion to develop plans for distributing these funds and has worked closely with communities across the state to ensure our drinking water remains safe and treated wastewater consistently meets federal standards,” DWEE Director Jesse Bradley said.

The newly approved IUP outlines a roadmap for at least 40 new infrastructure projects to initiate over the next two state fiscal years, backed by over $175 million in new funding assistance. Both SRF programs provide Nebraska communities with below-market loans, grants, and loan forgiveness to fund essential projects, including:

Water wells, storage towers, and booster stations

Wastewater treatment facility upgrades

Sewer and infrastructure extensions

Lead service line replacements

Because the SRF operates as a revolving fund, repaid dollars continuously cycle back into the program. This mechanism ensures that communities can secure low interest rates—historically saving local ratepayers millions of dollars and preventing steep rate hikes—while preserving capital for future generations. Throughout the history of the program, more than 300 communities statewide have utilized this financial assistance.

The Environmental Quality Council, a 17-member public rule-making body appointed by the Governor, approved the FY2027 IUP on June 24. The 2027 IUP is available on DWEE’s website.