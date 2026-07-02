Nearly half of Dallas–Fort Worth moves stay within the same city. When households do relocate, they head north — Celina, The Colony, and Aubrey lead.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, TX — July 2, 2026 — Element Moving & Storage, the most trusted moving company in Dallas, today released a city-by-city analysis of nearly 1,200 recent customer quote requests, mapping where Dallas–Fort Worth households are actually moving. The dataset was completely anonymized before analysis — containing only origin and destination ZIP codes, with no names, addresses, or contact information — and was studied exclusively in aggregate.The findings challenge the assumption that Dallas residents are heading for the exits. Instead, the data show a metro area reshuffling itself — largely within its own city limits and, otherwise, steadily northward.Among quote requests with two complete, city-matched ZIP codes:81.3% of all analyzed moves stayed entirely within the DFW metroplex.Nearly half of DFW moves (48.3%) began and ended in the same city — households changing homes without changing hometowns.Dallas proper is the region's moving hub: 41.7% of DFW moves originated in Dallas, and the busiest city-to-city routes all connect to it — Dallas–Plano, Dallas–Irving, Dallas–Richardson, and Dallas–Carrollton top the list.The flow out of Dallas runs north: Dallas proper sent nearly twice as many households to the suburbs as it received from them (107 outbound vs. 58 inbound), with Plano, Irving, Richardson, and Carrollton the most common landing spots.The metro's net winners are its northern growth towns: Celina, The Colony, Garland, and Aubrey gained the most households relative to those they sent elsewhere — smaller communities punching far above their weight.The most requested destination cities overall were Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Irving, and Fort Worth."People keep asking whether everyone is leaving Dallas. Our data says most people aren't even leaving their own ZIP code's neighborhood — they're moving across town, or twenty minutes up the tollway to places like Celina and The Colony," said Elle Nesher, Co-Owner of Element Moving & Storage. "We handle these moves every single day, in every one of these cities, so we see where DFW is headed before the headlines do."The pattern is consistent with the broader growth story playing out across the metroplex, as new construction and master-planned communities continue to draw households toward the fast-growing towns of Collin and Denton counties. For Element — which moves families and businesses across all of these communities daily from its Dallas headquarters — the data reflects what its crews see on the ground: a metro that is growing into itself, not emptying.The analysis follows Element's earlier report on the same quote-request dataset, which found that roughly nine in ten requested moves stayed inside Texas, and that California appeared more often as a destination than an origin among the small share of out-of-state moves.MethodologyFindings are based on quote requests submitted via Element Moving & Storage's "Get a Free Quote" form on the website, covering requests received through June 30, 2026. All data was fully anonymized before analysis: records contained only origin and destination ZIP codes and were examined solely in aggregate — no names, street addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, or other identifying information were used at any stage. Of 1,222 total submissions, 1,118 included two complete, valid U.S. ZIP codes that could be matched to a city and were included in this analysis; entries with incomplete, malformed, or unmatchable ZIP data were excluded. City assignments are based on each ZIP code's primary U.S. Postal Service city. This data reflects quote requests, not completed moves, and should be read as a snapshot of customer inquiry behavior rather than a comprehensive market survey.About Element Moving & StorageElement Moving & Storage is the most trusted moving company in Dallas — founded in 2010, backed by nearly 1,300 Google reviews across its two Dallas locations (rated 4.7 and 5.0 stars), an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and roughly 200 moves completed every month. Element serves the entire Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex with local, long-distance, and commercial moves, as well as white-glove receiving and storage services for interior designers and luxury residential clients, including logistics support for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. From its locations on Denton Dr. and Kimsey Dr. in Dallas, TX, Element's crews complete moves every day in the same communities highlighted in this report — from Dallas and Plano to Celina, McKinney, and The Colony. Learn more at elementmoving.com.Media ContactElle Nesher, Co-Owner, Element Moving & Storage info@elementmoving.com (972) 805-0988

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.