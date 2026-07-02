Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To FormFactor

July 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $24.2 million has been extended to FormFactor Inc. for their new probe card manufacturing facility in Farmers Branch. The advanced manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 600 jobs and represents $140 million to $170 million in capital investment over 2026.

“Texas is where the technologies of tomorrow are manufactured today,” said Governor Abbott. “I congratulate FormFactor on choosing Texas for this expansion. Their sizable investment in an advanced manufacturing facility in Farmers Branch fills a gap in the domestic semiconductor supply chain, creates hundreds of new, high-skilled jobs in North Texas, and advances Texas’ leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.”

FormFactor is a leading provider of electrical and optical test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product lifecycle. The Farmers Branch site will enable production of FormFactor’s core probe card products, which are components used to test integrated circuits during wafer-level manufacturing.

“We are pleased to partner with the State of Texas as we expand FormFactor’s manufacturing capacity,” said FormFactor CEO Inc. Mike Slessor. “As the world’s leading supplier of advanced probe cards, which are used by global manufacturers of the logic and memory chips at the heart of the AI revolution and modern data centers, we play a critical role in the global semiconductor industry. We are grateful for Texas’ strong support of both FormFactor’s growth and the continued expansion of the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem.”

“Texas has become the nation's leader in semiconductor manufacturing because we understand the importance of investing in the industries that drive economic growth, technological innovation, and national security,” said Senator Tan Parker. “FormFactor's investment in Farmers Branch is a tremendous win for North Texas, bringing hundreds of high-skilled jobs and strengthening a critical component of America's semiconductor supply chain. We are excited to welcome FormFactor to Senate District 12.”

“This $24.2 million TSIF grant is a monumental win for Farmers Branch and a testament to our community’s ability to host the future of tech manufacturing,” said Representative Cassandra Garcia Hernandez. “By bringing FormFactor’s advanced probe card facility to our district, we are not only creating hundreds of high-skilled, good-paying jobs for local residents, but we are also anchoring a critical piece of the global semiconductor ecosystem right here in our backyard. This strategic investment solidifies our statewide commitment to keeping Texas at the forefront of global technological innovation while sustaining our regional booming economy.”

View more information about FormFactor.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.