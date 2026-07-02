Community Heritage Preservation Grant Program Accepting Applications July 1 through October 2

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History will accept applications for the Community Heritage Preservation Grant (CHPG) Program July 1 – Oct. 2. Communities across the state are encouraged to apply.

The CHPG program helps preserve, restore, rehabilitate, and interpret Mississippi courthouses and schools across the state. In communities that participate in the Certified Local Governments program, buildings other than courthouses and schools are also eligible, if they have been designated as Mississippi Landmarks.

“We are grateful to the 2026 Mississippi Legislature for funding this year’s program,” MDAH Director Barry White said. “The grant program benefits communities across the state, offering a resource to preserve their local structures, and in turn, their local histories.”

Since its inception in 2001, the CHPG program has provided more than $61 million in funding for 355 projects in 71 counties across Mississippi.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to review the application materials early in the application period to allow adequate time to prepare a complete the submission.

For more information, visit MDAH’s Preservation and Planning webpage. Applications must be submitted before 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The MDAH Board of Trustees will award the grants at its quarterly meeting in January 2027. For more information call 601-576-6535 or email chpg@mdah.ms.gov.