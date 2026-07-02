202d EIS gains first Warrant Officer under revived Air Force program

For the first time in more than 60 years, the Air Force is once again appointing warrant officers, creating a pathway for experienced technical experts to become commissioned officers while continuing to serve in highly specialized roles.

The Air Force retired its last active-duty warrant officer in 1980 and its last warrant officer serving in the Reserve components, including the Air National Guard, in 1990. The revived program allows the service to retain highly skilled technical talent while providing commanders with dedicated technical advisors.

Warrant Officer 1 Charles Chalk Jr., 202d Engineering Installation Squadron, recently became the first warrant officer assigned to the 202d EIS, Georgia Air National Guard, and the second within the 116th Air Control Wing.

Chalk enlisted in the Georgia Air National Guard in 2011 and has spent his entire military career with the 202d EIS. He initially joined as a cable and antenna operations specialist after seeing the type of work E&I Airmen performed during his first visit to the squadron.

“I saw people digging, pulling cable, climbing towers and working outside,” Chalk said. “I knew right away that was something I wanted to do.”

Over the next 15 years, Chalk deployed to Afghanistan and Niger, supported communications missions around the world through the Defense Information Systems Agency and served as a technical advisor supporting Air National Guard communications units. He also led engineering installation projects and mentored Airmen and noncommissioned officers throughout the squadron.

When the Air Force announced the return of warrant officers back in 2024 in the Communications and IT Systems Operations and Cyber Effects and Warfare Operations, Chalk paid little attention at first.

He was deployed to Germany supporting U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa and assumed many applicants would possess educational credentials and qualifications beyond his own experience.

“I honestly didn’t think I qualified for it,” Chalk said.

After reviewing the requirements and discussing the opportunity with mentors, commanders and family members, he decided to apply. He was selected in 2025 and attended the Air Force’s eight-week Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.

The course challenged candidates to set aside their previous rank and experience and return to a training mindset through leadership evaluations, physical training, classroom instruction and briefings.

“The biggest thing I took away was the feedback and mentorship,” Chalk said. “Once you become a warrant officer, not many people are going to pull you aside and tell you what you need to improve.”

Maj. Bradley Erickson, 202d EIS commander, said the warrant officer program allows the squadron to retain a level of expertise that traditionally becomes more difficult to maintain as senior noncommissioned officers transition into broader leadership roles.

“Warrant Officer Chalk’s role is to remain our hands-on technical expert,” Erickson said. “That allows him to focus on technical mastery while advising leadership on complex problems and emerging technologies.”

Today, Chalk serves as the squadron commander’s technical advisor, helping solve complex technical challenges while allowing leadership to focus on broader operational priorities.

“One of the first questions I asked (Erickson) was, ‘What can I take off your plate that’s technical so you can focus on the bigger picture?’” Chalk said.

Although his responsibilities have changed, Chalk said he intends to remain connected to the mission and the Airmen performing it.

“I still want to climb,” Chalk said. “I still want to be on the tower.”

Erickson said adding a warrant officer gives the squadron a dedicated technical leader capable of accelerating technical decisions, mentoring junior enlisted Airmen and helping the unit adapt as technology continues to evolve.

“I’m wearing the rank,” Chalk said. “But I still feel like I have to earn it.”