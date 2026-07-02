CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Eau Claire, WI

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Being able to say goodbye at home is something our community has been asking for and deserves.” — Dr. Matthew Schaefer

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is proud to welcome a new licensed veterinarian to its team, expanding its in-home pet euthanasia services in Eau Claire, WI. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Matthew Schaefer will serve pets and pet parents throughout Eau Claire and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Eau Claire becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Schaefer is a Wisconsin native who grew up on a gravel road in Central Wisconsin and has spent much of his adult life finding his way back. He earned both his undergraduate degree and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Wisconsin, completing his bachelor’s in 2006 and his DVM from the UW School of Veterinary Medicine in 2010. After a rotating internship in New Jersey, he spent four years in emergency medicine before transitioning to general practice, where he has been for the past eleven years. He has lived from the East Coast to the West Coast along the way, but he is grateful, as he puts it, to be back in the Midwest and close to his parents and four siblings.Coming home to the Chippewa Valley means serving a community that Dr. Schaefer understands from the inside. He sees the bond between Eau Claire families and their pets clearly, and he knows this area has been underserved when it comes to in-home end-of-life care. “We have a special bond to our pets here in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley area,” he says, “and being able to say goodbye at home is something our community has been asking for and deserves.”Dr. Schaefer came to in-home euthanasia out of a conviction he has carried throughout his career: that being a veterinarian means being a voice for animals who have none of their own, and that sometimes being that voice means ending suffering. He brings deep care and empathy to every patient, and he welcomes the family’s input as he helps navigate one of the hardest decisions they will ever make. “There is no more peaceful place to pass than at home around a loving family,” he says, “and I am honored to help facilitate that for people and their pets. CodaPet provides me with a great way to connect to my community in that endeavor.”Dr. Matthew Schaefer serves Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Bloomer, Cadott, Cornell, Stanley, Rice Lake, Colfax, and surrounding communities throughout the Chippewa Valley and neighboring areas of west-central Wisconsin.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Eau Claire. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

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