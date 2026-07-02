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Dr. Peter M. Tan to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Peter M. Tan, executive coach and creator of The Humble Command Method℠, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on leading with humility, building resilient teams, and creating a lasting leadership legacy.

Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website

In his episode, Tan will explore how humility, service, and intentional leadership strengthen organizations and prepare future generations of leaders. He explains how embracing both leadership and followership, making thoughtful decisions during challenging seasons, and leading with purpose can build trust, resilience, and meaningful impact. Viewers will walk away with practical insights on leading with authenticity while leaving others stronger than they found them.

Dr. Peter Tan's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/dr-peter-m-tankgwlqxqx

Dr. Peter M. Tan
Legacy Makers TV
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Dr. Peter M. Tan to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

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