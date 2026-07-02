Traffic Alert - Arrow Head Lake Rd / Highbridge Rd in Georgia

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Arrow Head Lake Rd / Highbridge Rd in Georgia has both lanes obstructed in the area of due to a law enforcement incident.

This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.