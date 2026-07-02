Sacramento’s Former Courthouse Is for Sale. Here’s What Could Replace It

As the Sacramento Superior Court settles into the new Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Sacramento County Courthouse at 500 G Street, the former Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse has entered a very different phase of public life. The six-story downtown building, roughly 470,000 square feet, is now for sale at $13.6 million.

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