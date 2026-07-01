State Selects Vendor for Enterprise Financial System

Posted on Jul 1, 2026 in Main

The state project to modernize its financial management system is moving into the next phase. The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), spearheading the effort, selected both Guidehouse, a global professional services firm, and Workday, a software firm, to shepherd the state through its Enterprise Financial System (EFS) project.

The team of Guidehouse and Workday will serve as the systems implementation and transformation partner, creating a modern, cloud-based financial management platform. The goal is to modernize the aging financial data system that drives the state’s economy.

“This is the single most transformative modernization effort in Hawaiʻi,” says DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan, also currently serving as the Acting Lieutenant Governor. He explains that everyone in our state is impacted by this software — from employees, to SNAP benefits and tax refunds, to state vendors and departments with federal grants.

DAGS formed a team to shape the new EFS and is working with fiscal managers throughout the executive branch to ensure there is input from all parties who need to use the software. “Our core message is ʻPeople, Process and Platform,’” says Comptroller Regan.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) was published on March 31, 2025. Just over a year later, it issued the award on April 30, 2026. It is currently engaged in the next step in the process, executing a contract.

DAGS is grateful for the support of Governor Green and the legislature in this significant modernization effort.