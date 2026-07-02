Dark Skies Bill Advances in Senate

Legislation seeks to address light pollution to improve public health and protect wildlife while preserving safety

(BOSTON—7/1/2026) Under a bill passed today by the Senate, known as the ‘Dark Skies Bill,’ cities and towns would be able to save taxpayers money on the cost of operating streetlights with a new lower electric rate.

The bill—S.3145, An Act to improve outdoor lighting, conserve energy, and increase dark-sky visibility—focuses on outdoor lights owned by local or state government, such as streetlamps, as a means for increasing municipal affordability and supporting the environment.

The legislation also takes aim at light pollution, which occurs when outdoor light fixtures unnecessarily shine up into the sky. Addressing light pollution combats a significant threat to wildlife and helps make it easier to see the stars in the night sky.

“This legislation strikes a vital balance of reducing unnecessary light pollution, conserving energy, and protecting both wildlife and the night sky,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “By introducing a lower electric rate for streetlights, mandating fully shielded fixtures, and setting a warmer color temperature, we're helping cities and towns cut costs while improving public safety and environmental health. It’s a cost-effective, science-based step to ensure future lighting installations respect our dark skies—and to ensure future generations are able to experience the natural wonder of gazing up at our starry skies. I’m grateful to Senate Majority Leader Creem for her advocacy on this issue, and all of my Senate colleagues for advancing this proposal.”

“Light pollution isn’t just about losing our view of the night sky—it’s a public health, public safety, environmental, and fiscal issue,” said Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem (D-Newton), lead sponsor of the legislation. “This legislation takes a practical approach to reducing wasted energy, protecting wildlife, making our roads safer, and ensuring future generations can enjoy Massachusetts’ natural night skies, all while helping municipalities save money in the process. I’m grateful to Senate President Spilka, my Senate colleagues, and to the many advocates whose persistence helped bring this bill across the finish line.”

“I am pleased to see this commonsense bill, which includes several worthwhile components, passed by the full Senate. This legislation on outdoor lighting, also known as the ‘Dark Skies Bill,’ targets light pollution that has been proven to have an adverse effect on both wildlife and human health,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “The bill will also help cities and towns reduce their utility costs. With urban areas using excessive lighting that creates unhealthy sky glow, municipalities will experience significant electric cost savings and combat light pollution all across the Commonwealth. I would like to thank Leader Creem for this important environmental bill that also enjoys bipartisan support.”

Municipalities would be able to save on electricity costs under the legislation, which requires the creation of a new, reduced electric rate for low-wattage streetlights and parking lot lights.

The Senate proposal’s specifications also require those government-owned outdoor lights to be ‘fully shielded,’ meaning a shade is above the bulb to ensure that a streetlight shines down and out—toward the area being illuminated—and does not burn upward toward the sky.

Light pollution has been linked to damaging effects that impact a range of wildlife, including migrating birds, hatching sea turtles, and creatures of the night sky such as bats and fireflies.

Full details of the legislation are available in a fact sheet in the Senate’s press room.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means unanimously voted on June 24, 2026 to advance the legislation to the full Senate. The bill is a redrafted version of legislation that was previously reviewed by the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy.

Having been passed by the Senate on a 39-0 roll call vote, the legislation has been sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Statements of Support

James Lowenthal, President of DarkSky Massachusetts

“Everybody wants to see the stars. S.3145’s commonsense standards for publicly funded outdoor lighting create a way for cities and towns to improve roadway safety and lower their energy costs while enhancing the nighttime environment for nocturnal pollinators and future generations of stargazers.”

Anna Darrow, AMC New England Policy Manager

“Light pollution doesn’t just dim the stars. It disrupts migratory birds, human sleep cycles, and ecosystems that depend on natural darkness. The Appalachian Mountain Club has spent decades conserving land across New England, and we know that a truly protected landscape includes what's above it, not just what’s on the ground. This bill is a meaningful step toward that fuller vision of conservation, and we’re grateful to Majority Leader Creem and the Senate for championing this important legislation.”

The International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD)

“The IALD supports regulations that control light pollution, and works closely with DarkSky Massachusetts, DarkSky International, and other organizations to develop regulations that are effective, enforceable, and supportive of high-quality outdoor lighting and of the safety and security of the public. The IALD supports this legislation because it aligns with our goal of producing high-quality and cost-effective outdoor lighting with minimum negative environmental impact.”

Mario Motta, MD, FACC, Former President of the Massachusetts Medical Society

“I have been waiting for this moment for 25 years, having long urged passage. This legislation is long overdue and vital for public health and the environment. I thank the Massachusetts Medical Society for its steadfast support because of adverse human health effects of excess nighttime blue light emission. It is also consistent with the advice of the American Medical Association. Many environmental groups support the bill due to the environmental damage of excess night lighting that harms animals, insects, birds, and even aquatic zones. It will save energy, and improve night vision, especially for the elderly, by diminishing glare. And yes, it will save our night skies for future generations to enjoy.”

Tim Brothers, DarkSky Massachusetts Policy Chair

“S.3145’s commonsense standards for publicly funded lighting create a clear path for cities and towns to improve roadway safety and lower municipal bills by ending over-lighting and over-charging while simultaneously preserving critical habitat for nocturnal pollinators and ensuring future generations can experience the wonder of a starry night sky.”

Kelly Beatty, DarkSky Massachusetts Communications Officer

“We all need darkness at night for good sleep and long-term health. Light pollution is associated with elevated rates of cancer, diabetes, obesity, and sleep disruption. S.3145 will keep the lights we need for safety and reassurance, while reducing excessive lighting, harmful blue light, dangerous glare, and light shining in our bedroom windows. When signed into law, this bill will save money for many cities and towns across the Commonwealth that are currently paying for more electricity for street lighting than they actually use.”

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