7/1/26 – MAKING WAVES FOR WORLD OCEAN DAY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN K.P. KANAKA’OLE

CHAIRPERSON

MAKING WAVES FOR WORLD OCEAN DAY

Community Engagement Shines at Statewide Coastal Kuleana Cleanup

HONOLULU – Community groups, state agencies and nonprofits across Hawaiʻi teamed up to participate in a statewide restoration event for World Ocean Day. This multi-island effort, organized as part of the Year of Our Coastal Kuleana*, focused on protecting the precious shorelines, reefs and wetlands that are vital to Hawaiʻi’s identify and prosperity.

“By keeping thousands of pounds of debris out of the ocean, these volunteers made our beaches safer, our reefs healthier and protected our favorite marine neighbors — from the endangered Hawaiian monk seal (ʻĪlioholoikauaua) to native limu species and the green sea turtle (honu),” said DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) Education Specialist Kristen Kelly.

Cleanup statistics reported from Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu include:

Pounds of Marine Debris and Trash Removed: 6,074+

Pounds of Invasive Plant Species Removed: 60+

Documented Staff and Volunteers: 900+ individuals

Total Participating Organizations and Groups: 19+

Efforts extended from land to sea. Groups of all ages combed beaches and shorelines for microplastics, glass and trash, and dive teams extracted hidden debris like fishing line, lead weights and abandoned nets off living reefs. Maui Nui crews dug out buried carpets clogging beaches and removed one ton of heavy marine debris. Teams on Oʻahu cleared a staggering 2,700 pounds of litter from coastlines, planted grass and trimmed trees at Diamond Head. Kauaʻi volunteers extracted invasive plants to help protect native wetland bird habitats. Groups on Hawaiʻi Island matched efforts on the shore and underwater to rid areas of debris.

“The dedication and cooperation exhibited around giving back to and supporting our shores demonstrates the innate stewarding spirit that can preserve and sustain our coastal resources into the future,” said Kelly. “The DAR team at DLNR wishes to express its gratitude to each of the organizations, volunteer groups, families and individuals who joined or led efforts to remove marine debris and invasive plant species to mālama our coastal environments. Thanks to the support and enthusiasm of participants, the number of volunteers and amount of debris removed far surpassed expectations.”

Participating Partners and Groups

Kauaʻi:

Mālama Na ʻĀpapa (MNA)

Hoomalu Ke Kai, Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi

Pacific Birds Habitat Joint Venture, DOFAW-DLNR

Oʻahu:

Global Preservation Initiative, DLNR, Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, Mauliola Keʻehi, Hawaiʻi Softball Foundation, Kaiaulu

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi, Parley and partners

Kailua Beach Adventures

Outrigger Canoe Club, Kuilei Cliffs

Waikīkī Aquarium

Mālama Pūpūkea-Waimea and University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant

Molokaʻi:

The Nature Conservancy, Sustʻāinable Molokai, student volunteers, DLNR DAR

Maui:

Pacific Whale Foundation

Maui Ocean Center

Surfrider Foundation, Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, County of Maui, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Hawaiʻi Island:

Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund and Ocean Defenders Alliance

World Ocean Day is officially observed globally on June 8 but sparks events year-round.

* Governor Josh Green has proclaimed 2026 Makahiki Kuleana Kahakai: The Year of Our Coastal Kuleana, a yearlong campaign celebrating the richness of our coastal ecosystems, the ways that coasts connect us as people, and our role in helping to care for our coasts.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Coastal Kuleana Restoration Event (June 06, 2026):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0u54a51pcl4p6u834xudw/ANbpqdTA9LBnX5mxejFpk14?rlkey=a3m4b9q2ubsbu40cdkixs6um1&st=c13tj7lw&dl=0

More information on The Year of Our Coastal Kuleana at:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/coasts/

Media contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

E-mail: [email protected]