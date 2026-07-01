Governor Abbott Appoints Deleon To State Commission On Judicial Conduct

TEXAS, July 1 - July 1, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Martin “Ringo” Deleon, Jr. to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for a term set to expire on December 31, 2027. The Commission regulates the conduct of the state judiciary, including the power to recommend retirement, censure, suspension or removal of a judge from office.

Martin “Ringo” Deleon, Jr. of Corpus Christi is a police officer and gang investigator for the Corpus Christi Police Department, with almost 40 years of law enforcement experience. He is president of the Texas Gang Investigators Association, a board member of the National Alliance of Gang Investigators Association, and former member of the Advisory Committee to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice on Offenders with Medical or Mental Impairments. Additionally, he is a member of the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association, Texas Violent Gang Task Force, and Leadership Corpus Christi. Deleon is a former volunteer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend.