Fiscal Year 27 Budget for Lancaster County

This year’s budget maintains a strong focus on public safety, infrastructure, and essential county services, ensuring we continue meeting the needs of a growing community.

For Fiscal Year 2027, Lancaster County is increasing the property tax millage (mil) by one mil. For a owner-occupied home valued at $200,000, this equates to approximately an $8 annual increase. This will also apply to other property tax bills (vehicle, boat/motor, etc).

It is also important to clearly state that Lancaster County does not set, control, or approve the millage rates or tax increases for municipalities or the Lancaster County School District. Those entities are independent governing bodies with their own elected officials and budget processes, and they make their own decisions regarding taxation and spending. Any increases set by those entities are their responsibility and are not determined by Lancaster County Council.

Lancaster County is only responsible for setting its own county millage and for collecting and distributing taxes as required by state law.