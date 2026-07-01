Governor Hochul Secures Physical Disaster Declaration from U.S. S...

Governor Kathy Hochul has secured a Physical Disaster Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration for Queens County and the contiguous counties of Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York and Richmond following severe flooding that resulted from storms that passed through the area on May 20, 2026. Following this event, staff from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, New York City Emergency Management and the Small Business Administration conducted an in-person assessment of the damage which revealed major damage to 33 homes and 4 businesses.

“Flooding can be devastating and my heart goes out to those impacted by this severe weather,” Governor Hochul said. “We are fighting for every available resource to ensure the people of Queens can recover and rebuild, and this designation is vital to helping impacted homeowners, renters and business owners in this area.”

The following groups may be eligible for SBA disaster loans:

Homeowners: up to $500,000 to repair their primary residence.

Homeowners and renters: up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners: up to $2,000,000 for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses.

Businesses and nonprofits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2,000,000 to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “The impact of this storm was dramatic for Queens, and this declaration will allow access to critical funding for homeowners and business owners to further help their recovery. I thank Governor Hochul for immediately pursuing this declaration and making this assistance available to all those impacted. I would also like to thank our partners at the New York City Office of Emergency Management and the SBA for their efforts immediately following the storm.”

Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal or at other locally announced locations. Please contact the SBA’s Customer Service Center by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-800-659-2955 for further assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. The application deadline for physical loans is August 31, 2026 and the application for economic injury loans is March 30, 2027.

SBA loans can help eligible parties that need financial assistance to get on the road to recovery following weather-related disasters and other emergencies.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “In May, homes and businesses across New York City and parts of Long Island suffered immense flood damage. To recover from the severe flooding, homeowners and business owners can now access U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to make critical repairs and replace destroyed property. I strongly supported Governor Hochul’s request for these urgent federal loans to get people and businesses back on their feet following another devastating storm.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “As New Yorkers continue to combat the impacts of severe weather and disaster events like the flooding that took place in May, I will continue to work to deliver this critical federal assistance for communities across the five boroughs. This physical disaster declaration will help small businesses, nonprofits, and residents repair and rebuild. I will keep pushing for funding that helps ensure New Yorkers are protected from further catastrophes.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “The severe flooding on May 20 left many families and small businesses facing significant challenges, and this disaster declaration will provide critical relief to help them recover. I thank Governor Hochul for securing access to these SBA disaster loans, which will help homeowners, renters, and businesses rebuild and move forward. I encourage everyone who may be eligible to apply for this assistance, and I remain committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to support our communities throughout the recovery process.”

Representative George Latimer said, “Government means more than expressing opinions about issues; it must respond with substance and result. The communities impacted by devastating floods will be receiving a physical disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration. By doing so, homeowners will be able to receive the funds they need to start rebuilding their homes and businesses, revitalizing the community we call home. I look forward to working in my capacity as a member of the Small Business Committee to support these efforts and do whatever is necessary to ensure you receive the assistance you need to rebuild.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, "The May flooding hit Bronx families and small businesses hard, and I'm glad Governor Hochul secured this disaster declaration to get them the help they need. Bronx homeowners, renters, and business owners who sustained damage may now be eligible for low-interest SBA loans of up to $2 million. My office is here to help any constituent navigate the application process before the August 31st deadline."

Representative Nydia M. Velázquez said, "As Ranking Member of the House Small Business Committee, I know how hard it is for a family or small business to recover after severe flooding like this. Dozens of homes and businesses across Queens and the surrounding boroughs suffered major damage, and many are still working to get back on their feet. This SBA declaration will give homeowners, renters, and entrepreneurs access to affordable capital so they can make repairs and move forward."

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “The devastation that a business faces after flooding is impactful for many years. I have witnessed this firsthand within my district in the 2019 Halloween flood. I am grateful to hear that the Governor was able to secure funding for these businesses and look forward to working towards statewide relief for many businesses.”

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.