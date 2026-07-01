Fiscal Year 2027 Audit Plan Officially Launches

Today, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office performance audit plan for Fiscal Year 2027 has officially launched to coincide with the first day of the new state fiscal year.

This plan identifies which state agencies and programs will be audited in the coming months, allowing Oregonians to know which aspects of their government will be examined and to anticipate the release of those audits.

“Our team of professional auditors will be digging into some high profile, complex, and important topics over the next 12 months. Our goal is to deliver Oregonians an accurate assessment of how the state is performing some of its most vital duties, what is going well, and where there is room for improvement,” Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read said. “My hope with these audits is that we can continue to close the gap between good intentions and great outcomes for the people of Oregon.”

For the first time, Fiscal Year 2027 audits were selected based on a data-driven process that prioritizes the areas of state government with the largest potential risk to the state. This helps ensure audit impartiality and impact.

State auditors will look into the following programs and agencies over the next 12 months. Reviews of some of these topics have already begun:

Oregon Youth Authority: Community Programs – Parole and probation services

– Parole and probation services Oregon Department of Corrections – Threat detection and mitigation, mail processing

– Threat detection and mitigation, mail processing Oregon Department of State Police – Criminal Justice Information Services, sex offender registration section review

– Criminal Justice Information Services, sex offender registration section review Oregon Health Authority – Oversight of pass-through funding; grant and contract administration

– Oversight of pass-through funding; grant and contract administration Legislative Administration – Review of the Capitol Accessibility, Maintenance and Safety Project

– Review of the Capitol Accessibility, Maintenance and Safety Project Oregon Department of Education – School district funding allocation

– School district funding allocation Oregon Department of Human Services – Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Program Area review

– Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Program Area review Oregon Liquor Control and Cannabis Commission – Distilled Spirits Program Administration: liquor sales and distribution

– Distilled Spirits Program Administration: liquor sales and distribution Oregon Department of Transportation – State Highway Fund and capital projects (Mandated by House Bill 3991 from the 2025 special session)

– State Highway Fund and capital projects (Mandated by House Bill 3991 from the 2025 special session) Oregon Department of Education – High School Graduation and College and Career Readiness Fund (Mandated by ORS 327.895)

Read the full 2026-2027 audit plan and information on the new risk-based audit selection process on the Secretary of State's website.