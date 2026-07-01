Historic Barracks To Be Stabilized At Crown Point State Historic Site

$750,000 Project Part of NY’s 250th American Revolution Commemoration

New York State Historic Sites Hosting Full Slate of Commemorative Events in 2026

(Crown Point, NY) – As part of the state’s 250th commemoration of the American Revolution, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) is embarking on a $750,000 barracks preservation project at Crown Point State Historic Site. Located on a peninsula on the shores of Lake Champlain, the historic site contains the ruins of two forts, one French and one British. Both played crucial roles in 18th-century military events and the founding of the United States of America.

The project will stabilize and repair the masonry ruins of the Officers’ Barracks, which were built in 1759 as part of the British fort at Crown Point. In 1775, at the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War, American colonists captured the fort and secured sorely needed cannons and heavy ordnance. Crown Point was occupied by General John Burgoyne's army in 1777 after the American evacuation and it remained under British control until the end of the war in 1783.

“With sweeping views of Lake Champlain, Crown Point State Historic Site stands as a dominating beacon of history,” said OPRHP Commissioner and NYS 250th Commission Co-Chair Kathy Moser. “Visiting this National Historic Landmark, one can truly grasp how Crown Point served as a vital military asset for those seeking control of the lake and the surrounding region. By preserving these iconic structures, OPRHP is ensuring that the stories of the soldiers and civilians who occupied the peninsula during such pivotal moments in our fledging nation’s history remain publicly accessible to be told anew to current and future generations.”

“The Crown Point State Historic Site on the shores of Lake Champlain in the Adirondacks offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s role in our nation’s founding,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton. “The Crown Point Reservation’s 440-acre expanse is part of the State Forest Preserve system and boasts DEC’s campground, boat launches, and the preserved and storied archeological resources of the Historic Site. DEC is thankful to Governor Hochul and our partners at State Parks for preserving and sharing the rich history of our public lands during the 250th commemoration and beyond.”

Despite more than 115 years of preservation and restoration by New York State, frequent freeze-thaw cycles, water infiltration, foundation settling, and site drainage issues have accelerated the pace of destabilization of the Officers’ Barracks, creating safety hazards and threatening structural integrity.

Currently in the design phase, the project involves stabilization and repair work consisting of archaeological investigations, disassembly and reassembly of a bowed wall section stone by stone, rebuilding a collapsed wall area, rebuilding stone arches over window and door openings, coating repairs, repairing and replacing wall caps, performing general stone repair and repointing, and installing site drainage piping. This project will improve safety and access for staff and the tens of thousands of people who visit the site each year for exhibits, guided tours, and living history programs that help tell the stories of Crown Point during the Seven Years’ War and the American Revolution.

The barracks preservation is part of OPRHP’s ongoing Revisit the Revolution initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution throughout the Empire State. New York State’s parks and historic sites offer 45 locations of historical relevance to the Revolutionary War, preserving and showcasing the prominent role New York played in this world-changing event. These parks and sites are holding living history demonstrations, reenactments, lectures and other special events during this memorable anniversary. To learn more about OPRHP’s 250th commemoration events and explore historic materials connected to the Revolutionary War, visit parks.ny.gov/history/rev-war.

Crown Point State Historic Site is planning the following 250th commemoration events in 2026.

Thursday, July 2: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

1776: The Army Returns & the Crown Point Council of War

The American Army, riddled with smallpox, returned to Crown Point from the invasion of Canada. Witness living history encampment and a reenactment of the Crown Point Council of War, when leaders of the Revolutionary forces decided their strategy to defend Lake Champlain in July of 1776.

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Sunday, Sept. 27

Preparing for Valcour

American soldiers turned sailors prepare their fleet and themselves to sail north and battle the British Fleet at Valcour Island. An encampment and living history demonstrations of 18th century replica batteau on Lake Champlain.

Saturday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 8

The British Army Arrives

The soldiers of the British Army arrive at Crown Point, scout out the American Army, then return to Canada for the winter.

For further information about these events, please call 518-597-3666, visit Crown Point’s website or the site on Facebook.

To find information about America250 commemorative events statewide, visit iloveny.com/america250.

Through research, exhibits, guided tours, and educational programming, Crown Point State Historic Site tells the complex stories of the French, British, American and Indigenous inhabitants of the Lake Champlain Valley. The grounds are open daily from sunrise to sunset. The Site Museum opens at 9:30 a.m., with last entry at 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays until October 18, 2026.

PHOTO: The Officers’ Barracks at Crown Point State Historic Site will be preserved through a $750,000 restoration project.

CREDIT: NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 86 million visits annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.