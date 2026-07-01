3rd Infantry Division uncasing ceremony marks return from Eastern Europ

FORT STEWART, Ga. - Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division joined families, military leaders and community supporters for an uncasing ceremony, July 1, 2026.

The ceremony symbolized the end of the deployment for approximately 4,500 Soldiers of Task Force Marne, who completed their mission after transferring authority to the 1st Infantry Division on June 25, 2026. The deployment began with a Transfer of Authority in October 2025, when the division assumed responsibility for the mission across Eastern Europe.

Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas, commanding general of 3rd ID, praised the Soldiers’ professionalism and the impact of their service during remarks at the ceremony.

“You assured our partners and allies and deterred enemy aggression against our NATO partners on the Eastern Flank of Europe,” Lubas said. “Your efforts have strengthened NATO and significantly increased our ability to fight alongside one another.”

During the deployment, Task Force Marne operated across eight countries, including 29 Forward Operating Sites spanning more than 1 million square miles. Elements of the division conducted multinational training and combined operations with Allied forces to strengthen regional security, interoperability and deterrence.

Lubas highlighted several accomplishments achieved throughout the rotation. The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade logged more than 5,700 flight hours, conducting multinational aerial gunnery integration in Romania and Latvia, as well as casualty evacuation integration exercises in Poland and Germany. Division sustainers delivered more than 12,000 pallets of critical supplies, 10 million gallons of fuel and 33 million rounds of ammunition across the area of operations. Division Artillery integrated with Polish, German, Canadian, Romanian, Lithuanian and Spanish artillery units during Dynamic Front 26, enabling fully digital multinational fires across multiple nations.

“I am incredibly proud of you, and proud to have served with you alongside our partners and allies in Europe,” Lubas said.

The 3rd ID continues its legacy of service in support of U.S. national security objectives and NATO allies. The uncasing ceremony honored the division’s accomplishments during its deployment while reaffirming its readiness for future missions.

As the ceremony concluded, Family members and friends welcomed Soldiers home, marking the successful completion of another chapter in the division’s storied history. With its colors uncased once again, the 3rd Infantry Division stands ready for future operations and upcoming events, including Independence Day .