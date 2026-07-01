USMEPCOM Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) marked its 50th anniversary on July 1, 2026, celebrating five decades of supporting the nation’s All-Volunteer Force while reflecting on a legacy of innovation, service and commitment to the nation’s defense.

Centered around the anniversary theme, “Behind Every Oath,” the celebration honored the people, partnerships and processes that have enabled USMEPCOM to fulfill its mission since 1976.

“For 50 years, USMEPCOM has stood at Freedom’s Front Door, ensuring every applicant who raises their right hand meets the highest standards of readiness, professionalism, and integrity,” said Chief Master Sergeant Adrienne Warren, Eastern Sector senior enlisted advisor. “Since 1976, this command has evolved alongside the nation it serves, adapting to changing times while remaining steadfast in its mission.”

For the first time in the command’s history, current leadership hosted a briefing for former USMEPCOM and Sector commanders and senior enlisted advisors. The briefing highlighted the command’s recent modernization efforts, policy improvements and technological advancements that continue to strengthen applicant processing and improve support to military services across the Department of War. Additionally, the command hosted a 50th birthday ceremony in the Arendt Auditorium at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois.

Retired Navy Capt. David Kemp, USMEPCOM commander 2016-2019, delivered the ceremony’s keynote address, reflecting on the significance of the organization’s mission and the people who make it possible.

“Innovation is now the backbone of USMEPCOM,” said Kemp. “Implementing this type of culture is something that many organizations try for years to achieve – congratulations on achieving that here. USMEPCOM is a critical part of the All-Volunteer Force. No one else can do what we do in one day.”

Throughout the ceremony, speakers emphasized that while technology and processes continue to evolve, USMEPCOM’s purpose remains unchanged: ensuring qualified applicants are evaluated fairly and consistently before entering military service.

“Somewhere right now, a young American is deciding whether to serve,” said Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue, current USMEPCOM commander. “When they step forward, they’ll meet us. When they take that first step, they deserve an accession enterprise worthy of their commitment. One that reflects the very best of our Nation, because every military career begins somewhere. For millions of Americans… It begins here.”

Since its inception, USMEPCOM has evaluated millions of applicants against Department of War standards before they take the Oath of Enlistment and begin their military service.

A highlight of the ceremony was a virtual Oath of Enlistment conducted simultaneously across 12 Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS), to include a location from each of USMEPCOM’s battalions. The ceremony served as a powerful reminder that every oath administered represents an individual choosing to serve the nation and the thousands of professionals working behind the scenes to make that moment possible.

The ceremony concluded with a cake cutting and recognition of Martina (Tina) Siordia, the command’s longest-serving employee, whose more than 55 years of federal service spans the period before USMEPCOM was officially established through the command’s evolution into the modern organization it is today. Her career embodies the anniversary theme, “Behind Every Oath,” representing the generations of military and civilian professionals whose dedication has sustained the quality of the All-Volunteer Force for the past 50 years.

As USMEPCOM looks to the future, the command remains focused on its vision of being committed to sustaining the quality of the All-Volunteer Force.

“As we leave here today, let’s honor the first fifty years,” said Cochiaosue. “Let’s build the next fifty and let’s remember why this command exists.” For 50 years, USMEPCOM has stood behind every oath, ensuring each applicant is evaluated to established Department of War standards before taking the first step toward military service. As the command looks ahead, it remains committed to continuous innovation while honoring the mission and people that have defined its legacy.