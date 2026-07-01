"Digiloong Cup" Global AI Innovation Competition Draws Around 120 Institutional Representatives Driving Collaborative Development in the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Entertainment Industry Chains

MACAU, July 1 - To foster the clustered development of Macao's artificial intelligence (AI) and digital entertainment industries, and to align with the preliminary investment promotion for the Macao Sci-Tech Park, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR and Shengqu Technology Holdings (HK) Limited, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CHT"), jointly hosted the "Digiloong Cup" Macao Investment Summit & Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Forum (hereinafter the "Forum") in Macao on 29 June. The event attracted around 120 corporate and institutional representatives from Beijing, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and other regions. The attendees encompassed internationally leading organisers of digital technology conventions and exhibitions, globally renowned tech enterprises, professional investment and financing firms, leading internet gaming enterprises, sci-tech startup teams, authoritative industry media, and trade associations. Around 30 business matchmaking sessions were conducted during the event. IPIM and CHT will strengthen co-operation to drive collaboration within the AI industry chain.

Centering primarily on the two major themes of AI and the gaming industry, the Forum assisted participants in building and expanding their business networks through speech presentations, expert lectures, roundtable forums, embodied dialogues, team roadshows, and business matching sessions, thereby facilitating participants’ commercial networking and investment implementation, and complementarity across the sci-tech industry chain. The event's content balanced technological R&D, industrial application, and market expansion, aiming to accelerate the commercialisation of innovative results and provide a practical matchmaking platform to build a more comprehensive AI and digital entertainment ecosystem for Macao.

Reflecting Macao's Advantage as a "Connector"; Partnering to Layout the AI Industry Chain

IPIM President Che Weng Keong stated in his speech that the event effectively promoted exchanges within the gaming and digital industries, as well as co-operation and application of innovative technologies. Relying on Macao’s internationalised business environment and platform advantages, it will provide more substantial prerequisites and support for innovative industries such as AI and gaming technology. CHT Chairman Wang Ji said in his speech that this marks the first time CHT has hosted such an event outside the mainland under the name of its group headquarters, which serves as a highly significant testament to its "globalisation". He expressed great optimism about Macao’s advantage as a "connector" and noted that CHT will strengthen its co-operation with IPIM moving forward to jointly promote the ecological layout of the AI industry and the overseas expansion of digital entertainment content.

Building an Efficient Exchange Platform – Aligning Business Opportunities for Collaboration

During the event, representatives from IPIM delivered a detailed presentation on the institutional advantages of the MSAR Government and its policy support for industrial development, as well as Macao's scientific research and business environment. Representatives from tech enterprises and institutions engaged in in-depth exchanges and interactions during the one-on-one business matching sessions to explore potential co-operation opportunities. Some participants reflected that the event featured a rich array of concurrent activities, which not only deepened their understanding of the development advantages of the AI and gaming industries but also helped them learn about Macao's business support policies. Furthermore, it enabled them to establish connections and engage in profound exchanges with various representatives from tech enterprises and venture capital institutions. They expressed hopes of meeting more new partners and expanding their businesses through this event, thereby exploring more possibilities for future collaboration.

Joining Hands with All Sectors to Build a Precise Matchmaking Platform; Promoting the Development of Macao's Tech Industry

IPIM will continue to collaborate with relevant departments and the industry to build precise matchmaking platforms by organising activities targeted at key industries. This will attract more high-quality sci-tech enterprises to establish their presence in Macao, drive the development of Macao's technology industry, and bring about more high-quality investment and co-operation projects, thereby introducing new momentum in Macao's appropriate economic diversification and high-quality development.

This Forum is one of the two core events of the "Digiloong Cup" Global AI Innovation Competition ("Digiloong GAIC"). (The other event is the Digiloong GAIC Awards Ceremony, which will be held in Shanghai on 31 July.) Digiloong GAIC is guided by authoritative organisations, including the Game Publishing Committee of China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association (CADPA), the Publicity Department of the Pudong New Area District Committee, and the Shanghai Online Game Industry Association. With the core mission of "promoting innovation, nurturing talents, and integrating industries through competition," the contest was first held in Shanghai in 2025. It gathers high-quality sci-tech resources in global AI gaming, AI applications, and AI agents, holding long-term significance for driving the domestic and international AI innovation ecosystems.

CHT is the largest gaming company by market value listed on the China A-share market. In 2025, it ranked first globally in the comprehensive strength of mobile gaming and eighth globally in game enterprise revenue. Its business covers three major sectors: internet gaming, AI cloud data, and automotive parts manufacturing, backed by a globalised corporate resource network and cross-industry investment promotion experience.