Urban Horticulture Project Through Kentucky State Opens Registration

Free Cooperative Extension initiative will offer hands-on training, risk-management tools, and real-world support for small-scale and home growers

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Growers, gardeners, and urban farmers across Kentucky are invited to register for a new Cooperative Extension project designed to build practical skills, reduce production and market risks, and strengthen success in urban horticulture.

“Managing Production and Market Risks in Urban Horticulture: Tools for Small-Scale and Home Growers” will offer free educational workshops, demonstrations, and hands-on training for participants of all experience levels. The project will focus on practical tools for small-scale and home growers, including production practices, pest management, sustainable growing, financial decision-making, market readiness, and community-based support.

“This project reflects the practical role of Cooperative Extension in helping people apply research-based knowledge in real-world settings,” said Dr. Alhagie K. Cham, urban horticulture Extension and research scientist. “Whether someone is growing at home, managing a small-scale operation, or working in an urban farm setting, the goal is to provide tools, training, and connections that help them make informed decisions and build stronger growing systems.”

The project is being led through the Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension Program in partnership with community collaborators, including Louisville Grows, Sacred Earth Community Garden, and Changó Garden.

Through the initiative, participants will learn how to plan, protect, and adapt their garden or farm operations while connecting with experts, mentors, resources, and a broader network of growers across the Commonwealth.

The project is intended to help growers address common challenges in urban horticulture, including production uncertainty, pest pressure, resource management, and market planning.

“Urban horticulture plays an important role in local food systems, neighborhood engagement, and small-scale production,” Dr. Cham said. “By combining hands-on training with risk-management education, this project can help growers prepare for challenges and identify opportunities for long-term success.”

Registration is open now, and space is limited. Project activities will begin soon.

To register or learn more, complete the online registration form, email alhagie.cham@kysu.edu, or call (502) 597-6570.

Support for this work is provided by the Southern Risk Management Education Center (SRMEC), serving as the Pass-Through Entity (PTE), through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) Extension Risk Management Education Competitive Grants Program, PTE Federal Award No. 2025-70027-45397 and Subaward No. GR026423.