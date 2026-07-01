OPRD seeks public comment on proposed Local Government Grant Program rule updates

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking public comment and will hold a hearing on proposed updates to the Local Government Grant Program administrative rules.

The Local Government Grant Program provides financial assistance to eligible local governments for the acquisition, development, rehabilitation and planning of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities throughout Oregon.

The proposed rule updates are limited in scope and are intended to implement the requirements of Senate Bill 1585 (2026) and make a minor administrative clarification. The proposed changes update grant match requirements for eligible cities as required by state law and revise the definition of "local government" to align with state statute.

The proposed updates are intended to ensure the program's administrative rules remain consistent with current law while maintaining existing program administration.

How to submit comments

Public comments on the proposed rule changes will be accepted from July 1, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. through July 31, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. You can submit written comments on the rulemaking web page, by email to public.comment@oprd.oregon.gov or by mail to:

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Attn: Robert Ellison

725 Summer St. NE, Suite C

Salem, OR 97301

A virtual public hearing will be held on July 21 at 2:00 p.m. to allow members of the public to provide testimony. Register to provide public comment on Zoom.

What's next

Once the public comment period closes, OPRD staff will review all comments, make revisions as appropriate, and present the proposed rules to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for consideration.

For more information, visit the Local Government Grant Program rulemaking web page.