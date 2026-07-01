OPRD public comment and hearing on proposed updates to archaeological permit rules

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking public comment and will hold a hearing on proposed updates to the archaeological permit rules.

OPRD made substantial updates to the archaeological permit rules in July 2023. Since then, OPRD has been monitoring the effectiveness of the new rule. The agency has determined the rules require better defined steps for the dispute resolution process, including informal negotiations, mediation, and arbitration in the event of a permit dispute.

OPRD is proposing additional minor modifications to the definitions, permit application revision procedures, and Oregon Qualified Archaeologist requirements.

How to submit comments

Public comments on the proposed rule changes will be accepted from July 1, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. through July 31, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. You can submit written comments on the rulemaking web page, by email to public.comment@oprd.oregon.gov or by mail to:

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Attn: Helena Kesch

725 Summer St. NE, Suite C

Salem, OR 97301

A virtual public hearing will be held on July 21, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. to allow members of the public to provide testimony. Join the hearing via Zoom. Registration is required to provide public comment.

What’s next

Once the public comment period closes, OPRD staff will review all comments, revise the draft rules as appropriate, and present a final proposal to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for consideration.

For more information, visit the rulemaking web page.

Accommodations

Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Helena Kesch at least three days in advance of the meeting at helena.kesch@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-881-4637.