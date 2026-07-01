MICC-Fort Polk welcomes a new leader

FORT POLK, La. — The Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Polk transferred director authority from Lt. Col. Donald Lee to Lt. Col. Brandon Wagner during a ceremony June 17 at Fort Polk, Louisiana, marking a transition in leadership for one of the Army’s key installation contracting organizations.

MICC-Fort Polk is a command-select, battalion-level leadership directorate under the 418th Contracting Support Brigade, a subordinate organization of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command. Presiding over the ceremony, Col. Kizzy Danser, the 418th CSB commander highlighted the battalion’s accomplishments under Lee’s leadership and welcomed Wagner as the incoming director.

“Under Lt. Col. Don Lee’s exceptional leadership, MICC Polk achieved remarkable success,” Danser said.

She noted that since assuming leadership in fiscal year 2023, Lee’s team executed hundreds of contract actions supporting Joint Readiness Training Center, or JRTC, rotations and managed complex requirements that enabled training across the installation.

Danser also credited Lee with helping secure a new electricity contract that generated more than $2 million in annual savings and strengthening contingency contracting readiness by providing training opportunities for more than 30 Army contracting Soldiers assigned to JRTC.

“MICC Polk may be small in size, but under Don’s leadership, its impact has been massive,” Danser said. “Don, your legacy here is one of excellence, innovation, and mentorship.” Reflecting on his tenure,

During his outgoing remarks, Lee praised the workforce and its commitment to mission accomplishment despite personnel shortages, office relocations and organizational turnover.

“Over the last three years, our office has executed three fiscal year-ends, awarding more than 800 actions valued at $305 million—an astonishing number for such a small office,” Lee said.

He praised the organization for remaining focused on supporting the mission through every challenge they encountered.

“We’ve experienced numerous challenges that we had to overcome, accompanied by a massive workload for such a small office,” he said. “But no one ever complained about working long hours. Instead, their only concern was always the mission.”

He concluded by thanking the workforce and welcoming Wagner to the organization. “You are inheriting an exceptional team of professionals,” Lee said. “I know that under your leadership, this office will continue to thrive and reach new heights.”

Danser said Wagner brings extensive logistics experience, leadership assignments and operational expertise to the position.

“His breadth of experience, combined with his technical expertise and leadership abilities, makes him exceptionally qualified to lead this outstanding organization,” she said.

Accepting his new responsibilities, Wagner expressed gratitude for the leadership opportunity and confidence in his new team.

“I am honored to join this team and excited to get to work,” Wagner said.

About the MICC

The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a one-star subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command. MICC Soldiers, Civilians and contractors take pride in their mission to support Soldiers and their families across the theater of operations by delivering decisive contracting solutions across the theater of operations, equipping America’s Soldiers with what they need to dominate on the battlefield, sustaining readiness at home and pioneering the capabilities for the Army of tomorrow. Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the MICC comprises nearly 1,500 Soldiers and Civilian employees assigned across the theater of operations. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 260,000 Soldiers every day, providing daily base operations support services at installations, preparing more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, facilitating training for more than 100,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.

To learn more about the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, visit the MICC homepage or view the MICC Fact Sheet.