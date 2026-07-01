Briel-Backed Blue Envelope Program Now Law in Illinois

OTTAWA, Ill. — State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is highlighting a new law signed Friday set to improve interactions between law enforcement and Illinois drivers diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by establishing the Blue Envelope Program throughout Illinois.

“By opening this opportunity for neurodivergent drivers, individuals on the spectrum can count on a safe and confidential plan whenever they are at a traffic stop or other emergency situation where interaction with law enforcement is necessary,” said Briel. “We’ve seen this program’s success in parts of the state already, as well as communities across the country, and it’s more than fitting that this useful tool is extended to all neurodivergent Illinoisans.”

Briel supported House Bill 4472 this spring, creating the Blue Envelope Program in Illinois to support easier and safer interactions for neurodivergent drivers when stopped by law enforcement. Working with the Secretary of State’s (SOS) office, residents diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum may use a SOS blue envelope to hold important documents, such as identification and insurance, required to operate their motor vehicle. With all necessary information in one location, individuals can locate documents easily in potentially high stress situations.

This voluntary program seeks to help both law enforcement and drivers in the neurodivergent community feel safe and prepared in their interactions. Additionally, first responders will be able to identify and aid neurodivergent individuals by their blue envelope and work to anticipate any communication barriers during law enforcement interactions.

“This bill is a significant step forward for the neurodivergent community—and a rare but fantastic example of policy that accepts autism and its differences, not assimilates it,” said Briel. “When an officer approaches you as a neurodivergent individual, it’s true that the outcome is not always perfect—the Blue Envelope Program changes that.”

The bipartisan measure was signed into law by the governor Friday afternoon.