Iron County’s Action TrackChair is Ready for Community Use!

Extension Iron County and the Iron County 4-H program want to remind residents and visitors that the Iron County Action TrackChair is a community resource built specifically for your use.

This tank-tracked motorized wheelchair is designed to conquer mud, snow, and rugged trails, granting independence to individuals who otherwise couldn't navigate rough terrain. It is available to be borrowed by individuals, families, and organizations across Iron County (WI) and Gogebic County (MI).

How to Borrow It

To reserve the chair, simply fill out the online reservation form on the Extension Iron County website.

Fees: A $50 non-refundable fee applies per booking (plus $50/week for trips over 7 days) to fund ongoing maintenance and battery replacements.

A $50 non-refundable fee applies per booking (plus $50/week for trips over 7 days) to fund ongoing maintenance and battery replacements. Requirements: Borrowers must provide a valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance, and completed liability forms.

Borrowers must provide a valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance, and completed liability forms. Towing: The chair and its trailer weigh 1,150 lbs. combined. Renters must provide a vehicle (truck, van, or midsize SUV) with a towing capacity of at least 1,150 lbs., a 2-inch ball hitch, and a flat 4-pin tail light connector.

To view the availability calendar or submit a request for the Action TrackChair, visit Extension Iron County's website.

More Adaptive Equipment Available

The TrackChair is just one of three adaptive tools available to help everyone experience the outdoors:

The Duet Wheelchair Bike: An electric pedal-assist tandem bicycle located right along the Iron Belle Trail. (To book, contact City Manager Paul Anderson at 906-932-5050 ext. 116).

An electric pedal-assist tandem bicycle located right along the Iron Belle Trail. (To book, contact City Manager Paul Anderson at 906-932-5050 ext. 116). The Recumbent Mountain Bike: Built for stable, off-road riding on local paths. (To book, contact Community Development Director Tom Bergman at 906-932-5050 ext. 126).

This is your community equipment—come use it!







