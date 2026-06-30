Meeting Fox Cities’ childcare needs

WEDC $250,000 grant will support redevelopment for YMCA of Fox Cities childcare facility

MADISON, WI. JULY 01, 2026 – As in other communities across the state, families in Outagamie County face a critical childcare shortage, with more than 1,200 children waiting for open childcare slots and over three-fourths of local providers placing families on waitlists according to a study by Child Care Resource and Referral.

But a new partnership between the county and the local YMCA would turn a vacant building in the Town of Grand Chute into a modern childcare facility with room for up to 100 children.

“Right now, finding childcare is hard, especially if you have more than one child,” said Ashley Brockman, association early childhood executive director at the YMCA of the Fox Cities. “A lot of centers might be able to fit in one child, but they can’t fit both your children in. Opening 100 childcare spots will help families who have been struggling.”

The childcare facility is located on the Brewster Village Campus, the 204-bed nursing facility owned by Outagamie County. It will accommodate up to 100 children from ages six weeks to six years and feature six classrooms split by age group. It will also include two outdoor playgrounds.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the renovation project with a $250,000 grant.

“Childcare isn’t just important to families, it’s a key to our state’s economic growth,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “Employers can’t find workers if workers can’t find affordable, quality childcare, so this new childcare facility will ensure that families have access to the resources they need to live, work, and thrive in Outagamie County.”

Outagamie County will continue to own the building, but the YMCA of the Fox Cities will fund the furniture, fixtures, and equipment and lease the building from the county for $1 per year.

The YMCA of Fox Cities operates four other full-time childcare facilities in the region. Staff training, enriched learning, and family engagement will ensure that the new childcare center lives up to the standards of their other facilities.

“What we envision is a nice sized center where families feel like they can drop their children off and feel almost like it’s a second home for their child,” Brockman said. “That their children are comfortable and this is a place where they want to be.”

Outagamie County employees will have priority placement at the new childcare facility, and the slots not filled by staff will be open to the public.

“Our employees won’t have to worry as much about, ‘If I have a kid, will I be able to find daycare?’” said Kevin Englebert, Outagamie County Development of Land Services Director. “We’re hoping that it helps retain staff and helps attract staff to work for the county. Some of our employees work at the campus so it’s close and convenient.”

As employees send their kids to this childcare facility, county officials expect it will open capacity at other childcare facilities across the community.

“The space will serve as support for our employees, and it’ll open to the larger community, said Sadie DiNatale Burda, Outagamie County Development of Land Services Deputy Director. “There is a little bit of a childcare gap in the Grand Chute area, so this will help fill that gap as well as provide high-quality childcare to employees who might need it.”

County officials anticipate the project may spark similar childcare investments in the region.

“I hope other companies or organizations look at what we did and say, ‘Well, we could do that too,’” Englebert said. “I’ve always thought that the public sector should be a leader in what we want the private sector to do, so this will be a good example.”