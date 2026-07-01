TDEM Deploys Emergency Management Resources to Assist Colorado Wildfire Response

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today announced that the agency has deployed state emergency management personnel to support wildfire response efforts in Colorado following a request from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. This mobilization is at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott.

“Texas stands ready to support our partners when disaster strikes,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Texans are familiar with the effects of wildfire across our state, and working together to support our fellow Americans is a core value of our commitment to public service.”

TDEM has deployed Voluntary Agency Liaisons to assist with coordination among Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), community-based organizations, local mass care partners, and state emergency management officials as wildfire response operations continue across Colorado. These personnel may support by coordinating voluntary agency activities, tracking unmet needs, identifying available resources, and helping with donations management efforts to support affected communities.

This deployment is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.