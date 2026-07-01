DPR’s AB 2113 Report on Its Process for Reevaluating Pesticides

In compliance with Assembly Bill 2113 (Chapter 60, Statutes of 2024), the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) has released a new report outlining actions to improve the efficiency of the department’s internal pesticide reevaluation process.

Reevaluation is one tool in DPR’s Continuous Evaluation and Mitigation program. It gives the department authority to require pesticide companies to develop and submit scientific studies when important data is missing, and then to use those results to evaluate risks and put any necessary protective measures in place. AB 2113 requires DPR to initiate one reevaluation per year, increasing to two per year beginning in 2029.

The report highlights the progress DPR has made since the Budget Act of 2024 provided new staff and resources. The department now posts a public summary of all ongoing evaluation and mitigation work twice a year. As of June 2026, DPR has 7 reevaluations, 2 risk assessments, and 10 mitigation efforts underway. Its two most recently initiated reevaluations are for total release foggers, the products commonly known as “bug bombs,” and the herbicide paraquat.

DPR’s new Scientific Prioritization and Review Committee (SPARC) will hold public, transparent discussions and offer recommendations to inform priority actions for the department’s Continuous Evaluation and Mitigation work.

You can download DPR’s full report to the Legislature below:

To learn more about how reevaluation protects people and the environment, read our blog post on the latest Continuous Evaluation and Mitigation update.