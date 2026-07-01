Check out Oregon State Parks with your library card

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (ORPD) and the State Library of Oregon are partnering to offer free state parks parking permits to Oregon public libraries. There are currently 200 parking permits available at 82 libraries across the state.



“Oregon’s state parks are for everyone,” said OPRD deputy director JR Collier. “As we assess ways to manage our budget responsibly, we also want to uplift equitable access to our parks.”



Each participating library received up to four parking permits. These are the physical hang tags you check out from the library and put in your car. The permit covers parking in all Oregon State Parks day-use areas for one vehicle. Go to the Oregon State Parks website to find participating libraries. All you need to participate is your library card.



“Libraries help make life more affordable for Oregonians. This program leverages the existing borrowing system to help connects folks of all income levels with the beauty and splendor of Oregon’s State Parks,” said Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian.



Both OPRD and the State Library contributed 100 parking permits to the program to distribute to libraries. The agencies determined how many passes each library would receive based on interest from the library, its proximity to a park charging a day use fee, and the size of the population it serves. The State Library purchased permits with Library Services and Technology Act funds from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services.



OPRD first distributed parking permits to 28 libraries as part of a year-long pilot program starting in August 2024. Those passes were checked out more than 2,100 times. At the pilot’s conclusion, OPRD evaluated how to best move the program forward in the context of its changing fees. In 2027, OPRD and the State Library will continue to explore options for an expanded long-term program that will serve even more libraries and people in Oregon.



Learn more about the OPRD Library Pass Program.

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