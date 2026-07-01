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July 1, 2026, In Memoriam

FlowersDan Biersdorf, Minneapolis, MN

Admitted 2005; Died May 2, 2025

Gregory Borgognoni, Coral Gables

Admitted 1978; Died September 15, 2025

Stephen Bozarth, Winter Park

Admitted 1969; Died April 28, 2026

Daniel Brodersen, Orlando

Admitted 1987; Died April 8, 2026

Victor Cavanaugh, Atlanta, GA

Admitted 1971; Died March 21, 2025

Jonathan Clark, Miami

Admitted 2012; Died March 8, 2026

Richard Colegrove, Jr., Sanford

Admitted  1988; Died January 2, 2026

Frank Crisafi, Westlake, OH

Admitted 1973; Died July 17, 2024

Daniel Crowe, Tampa

Admitted 2009; Died April 7, 2026

Jack Davani, South Pasadena

Admitted 2019; Died; October 8, 2025

Gail Ferguson, Tallahassee

Admitted 1995; Died February 25, 2026

Robin Gamberg, Hollywood

Admitted 2000; Died March 8, 2026

Brett Geer, Tampa

Admitted 1995; Died December 3, 2025

Thomas Halley, Key Biscayne

Admitted 1987; Died March 29, 2026

Osa Harp III, Brooksville

Admitted 1974; Died September 16, 2024

Sara Howeller, Sanford

Admitted 1990; Died April 30, 2026

Eugene Le Floch, Tampa

Admitted 1994; Died May 15, 2026

James King, Miami

Admitted 1953; Died May 2, 2026

Bruce McMoran, Manasquan, NJ

Admitted 1976; Died October 1, 2025

Michael Morris, West Palm Beach

Admitted 1995; Died April 26, 2026

Timothy Murty, Fort Myers

Admitted 1986; Died November 13, 2025

W. Nix III, Winter Springs

Admitted 2003; Died December 19, 2025

Judson H. Orrick, Tallahassee

Admitted 1990; Died April 21, 2026

Mark Randall, Altamonte Springs

Admitted 1975; Died May 4, 2026

Joel Sachs, White Plains, NY

Admitted 1994; Died January 24, 2021

Michael Seltzer, St. Petersburg

Admitted 1986; Died January 12, 2023

Celia Stephens, Daytona Beach

Admitted 1977; Died September 23, 2025

Robert Tepper, Chicago

Admitted 2016; Died April 20, 2026

Christian Van Hise, Sarasota

Admitted 1995; Died April 25, 2026

John Woodard III, Hoschton, GA

Admitted 1978; Died April 21, 2026

Manuel Zaiac, Miami

Admitted 1954; Died February 7, 2026

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July 1, 2026, In Memoriam

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