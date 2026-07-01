July 1, 2026, In Memoriam

Dan Biersdorf, Minneapolis, MN Admitted 2005; Died May 2, 2025 Gregory Borgognoni, Coral Gables Admitted 1978; Died September 15, 2025 Stephen Bozarth, Winter Park Admitted 1969; Died April 28, 2026 Daniel Brodersen, Orlando Admitted 1987; Died April 8, 2026 Victor Cavanaugh, Atlanta, GA Admitted 1971; Died March 21, 2025 Jonathan Clark, Miami Admitted 2012; Died March 8, 2026 Richard Colegrove, Jr., Sanford Admitted 1988; Died January 2, 2026 Frank Crisafi, Westlake, OH Admitted 1973; Died July 17, 2024 Daniel Crowe, Tampa Admitted 2009; Died April 7, 2026 Jack Davani, South Pasadena Admitted 2019; Died; October 8, 2025 Gail Ferguson, Tallahassee Admitted 1995; Died February 25, 2026 Robin Gamberg, Hollywood Admitted 2000; Died March 8, 2026 Brett Geer, Tampa Admitted 1995; Died December 3, 2025 Thomas Halley, Key Biscayne Admitted 1987; Died March 29, 2026 Osa Harp III, Brooksville Admitted 1974; Died September 16, 2024 Sara Howeller, Sanford Admitted 1990; Died April 30, 2026 Eugene Le Floch, Tampa Admitted 1994; Died May 15, 2026 James King, Miami Admitted 1953; Died May 2, 2026 Bruce McMoran, Manasquan, NJ Admitted 1976; Died October 1, 2025 Michael Morris, West Palm Beach Admitted 1995; Died April 26, 2026 Timothy Murty, Fort Myers Admitted 1986; Died November 13, 2025 W. Nix III, Winter Springs Admitted 2003; Died December 19, 2025 Judson H. Orrick, Tallahassee Admitted 1990; Died April 21, 2026 Mark Randall, Altamonte Springs Admitted 1975; Died May 4, 2026 Joel Sachs, White Plains, NY Admitted 1994; Died January 24, 2021 Michael Seltzer, St. Petersburg Admitted 1986; Died January 12, 2023 Celia Stephens, Daytona Beach Admitted 1977; Died September 23, 2025 Robert Tepper, Chicago Admitted 2016; Died April 20, 2026 Christian Van Hise, Sarasota Admitted 1995; Died April 25, 2026 John Woodard III, Hoschton, GA Admitted 1978; Died April 21, 2026 Manuel Zaiac, Miami Admitted 1954; Died February 7, 2026

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