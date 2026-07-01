July 1, 2026, In Memoriam
Dan Biersdorf, Minneapolis, MN
Admitted 2005; Died May 2, 2025
Gregory Borgognoni, Coral Gables
Admitted 1978; Died September 15, 2025
Stephen Bozarth, Winter Park
Admitted 1969; Died April 28, 2026
Daniel Brodersen, Orlando
Admitted 1987; Died April 8, 2026
Victor Cavanaugh, Atlanta, GA
Admitted 1971; Died March 21, 2025
Jonathan Clark, Miami
Admitted 2012; Died March 8, 2026
Richard Colegrove, Jr., Sanford
Admitted 1988; Died January 2, 2026
Frank Crisafi, Westlake, OH
Admitted 1973; Died July 17, 2024
Daniel Crowe, Tampa
Admitted 2009; Died April 7, 2026
Jack Davani, South Pasadena
Admitted 2019; Died; October 8, 2025
Gail Ferguson, Tallahassee
Admitted 1995; Died February 25, 2026
Robin Gamberg, Hollywood
Admitted 2000; Died March 8, 2026
Brett Geer, Tampa
Admitted 1995; Died December 3, 2025
Thomas Halley, Key Biscayne
Admitted 1987; Died March 29, 2026
Osa Harp III, Brooksville
Admitted 1974; Died September 16, 2024
Sara Howeller, Sanford
Admitted 1990; Died April 30, 2026
Eugene Le Floch, Tampa
Admitted 1994; Died May 15, 2026
James King, Miami
Admitted 1953; Died May 2, 2026
Bruce McMoran, Manasquan, NJ
Admitted 1976; Died October 1, 2025
Michael Morris, West Palm Beach
Admitted 1995; Died April 26, 2026
Timothy Murty, Fort Myers
Admitted 1986; Died November 13, 2025
W. Nix III, Winter Springs
Admitted 2003; Died December 19, 2025
Judson H. Orrick, Tallahassee
Admitted 1990; Died April 21, 2026
Mark Randall, Altamonte Springs
Admitted 1975; Died May 4, 2026
Joel Sachs, White Plains, NY
Admitted 1994; Died January 24, 2021
Michael Seltzer, St. Petersburg
Admitted 1986; Died January 12, 2023
Celia Stephens, Daytona Beach
Admitted 1977; Died September 23, 2025
Robert Tepper, Chicago
Admitted 2016; Died April 20, 2026
Christian Van Hise, Sarasota
Admitted 1995; Died April 25, 2026
John Woodard III, Hoschton, GA
Admitted 1978; Died April 21, 2026
Manuel Zaiac, Miami
Admitted 1954; Died February 7, 2026
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