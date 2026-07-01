July 1, 2026, Letters

Judge Brodie

Judge Lauren Brodie, thank you so much for sharing your journey with your daughter, Allison, in the June News! You are an inspiration.

We recently lost our son-in-law due to colon cancer. Tyler and our daughter, Cindy, were married for three years. Half of those years, he was sick. Cindy and Tyler’s mom, Michelle, took care of him during that time. His father, Rich, was also involved in Tyler’s care. I’m sure Tyler lived longer due to their excellent care. By the way, Tyler’s sister’s name is Alison.

Tyler chose to go into hospice one day after his 29th birthday.

Cindy found a great group of women who are going through the same experiences as she is. They are the best resource she has found.

I had never heard of Compassionate Friends until I read about them in Judge Brodie’s column. Therefore, knowing about Cindy’s experiences with her group, I contacted Compassionate Friends immediately for both me and my husband and for Tyler’s parents. Hopefully they can be a good resource for Tyler’s parents and for my husband and me.

Marilyn Hochman

Oviedo

Through the Ages

The News recently republished past Bar President Wm. Reece Smith, Jr.’s June 1988 Journal essay that carefully conveys the concepts of our colossal Constitution, chronicles key court cases that came about after its incorporation, and answers why the supreme law of the land “abides with us.” The exposition includes an indelible insight expressed by Benjamin Franklin during a discussion about George Washington’s chair.

The sun shall forever be a symbol, and it helps illustrate our nation’s past and illuminate the present:

The Revolutionary War had our overlord and the War of 1812 had that former overlord proclaiming there ain’t no sunshine for tyranny here and they ought to leave young thing alone, resulting in the Era of Good Feelings and the American Eagle sounding across the seas that you’d better take care if I find you’ve been creepin’ round my back stairs.

The South’s revolution against the North proved more than anything else in our nation’s 250-year history that everything gets hotter when the sun goes down when all one sees are blues and grays.

The industrial revolution had factory smoke and acetylene light imbue an invisible sun, and America serenading “sunshine come on back another day, I promise you I’ll be singing, this old world she’s gonna turn around, brand new bells I’ll be ringing.”

The world’s totalitarian revolution had us hurt by the house of the rising sun, ultimately resulting in our land becoming Sunshine Superman and bestowing to the world, “I’ll pick up your hand.”

The college-centric sunshine, lollipops, and rainbows counterrevolution led doves to sing for peace then bred shoves to shout for violence. Sunny came home.

I’ll follow the sun civil rights revolutions thread the ever-expanding needle (equal opportunities; then quotas; then affirmative action; then diversity and inclusion; then diversity, equity, and inclusion equal outcomes).

The third stone from the sun globalist revolution spread eagle the West (Climate Change reallocation, Covid retaliation, and other fund-funneling scams).

The last three revolutions started from a propagandized place in the sun where there’s hope for everyone to have their seasons in the sun. Of course, as always on this third rock from the sun, when you’re spinning round things come undone, and the good day of walking on sunshine burns feet as they touch the ground.

Here comes the sun of regaining and retaining measures of order, merit, national sovereignty, and positive freedoms (not just negative ones) with this current revolution against the tried and untrue that has smiles returning to the faces.

It’s been years since it’s been here.

Jeff Boston

Rockledge