July 1, 2026, On the Move

Lauren Assayag joined Day Pitney in Miami as an associate.

Leiderman Law, PLLC, d/b/a My Child’s Advocate, moved to 9000 Sheridan St., Ste 105, in Pembroke Pines.

Fadi Chakour joined Travieso McLeod as of counsel.

Douglas Bates joined Phelps in Pensacola as a partner.

Irma Qureshi joined Shutts & Bowen in West Palm Beach as a partner.

Juan C. Santos, Jonathan Meltz, and Sara A. Bazzigaluppi were elevated to shareholders at Chapman Law Group.

Savannah Clifton was named shareholder at DownsAaron in Orlando.

Evan Goldenberg joined Dunn Law as a partner.

Louise St. Laurent joined Stearns Weaver Miller in Tallahassee as a shareholder.

Drew W. Barsalou joined Cozen O’Connor in Boca Raton.

Joseph M. Landolfi, Jr., joined Cole Schotz in Boca Raton.

Michael L. McCarthy joined Forchelli Deegan Terrana as a partner.

Kevin S. Hennessy joined Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns in St. Petersburg as a shareholder.

Douglas Bates joined Phelps Dunbar in Pensacola as a partner.

Alejandro Anselmi, Amy K. Brown, and Cameron Duran joined Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine.

Marissa Reichel has become a partner at Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine.

Kathleen Achille joined Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone as a partner.

Joseph M. Landolfi, Jr., joined Cole Schotz in Boca Raton as a member.

Tyler D. Miller joined Brinkley Morgan in Ft. Lauderdale.

Robert L. Powell, Jr., joined Hinshaw & Culbertson in Miami as a partner.

Gabriela Andrade-Feraud and Thalia Rivet Camejo joined Allen Norton & Blue in Miami.

James Orchard and Samuel Scherer joined Allen Norton & Blue in Tampa.

Marty Ebenger joined Allen Norton & Blue in Orlando.

Michael MacNamara, Funmi Ojetayo, and Sam Ostrow joined Allen Norton & Blue in Tallahassee. MacNamara and Ojetayo joined as shareholders.

Karina Nogueras and Aaron Brenker became associates at Goren Cherof Doody & Ezrol.

Jennifer Kalra and Jeremiah Baxter joined Alexander Trial Law.

Raphael Rosenzweig joined Cozen O’Connor in Miami as a member.

Jake Scott joined Ball Janik in Ft. Lauderdale.

Norton Hammersley Lopez & Skokos joined Trenam Law in Sarasota. Joining Trenam as shareholders are Sam Norton, Philip Hammersley, John Compton, Christopher Fowler, J. Derrick Maginness, and Peter Skokos. Joining as associates are Jared Coldiron, Alexandra Glauser, and Kirsten Guerin.

Cyrus Abbassi joined Greenberg Traurig in Miami as a shareholder.

Hannah Stevenson joined LLW in West Palm Beach.

Hartmann Doherty Rosa Berman & Bulbulia opened an office in Miami.

Jessica Franklin joined Hartmann Doherty Rosa Berman & Bulbulia as a partner.

Trevor J. Johnson and Douglas E. Walker were elected partners at Williams Parker in Sarasota.

Alex M. Gonzalez was appointed the leader of Latin American litigation and disputes team at Holland & Knight in Miami.

Gabriel Perez joined Perez Mayoral as a partner.

Andy Peluso joined Phelps in Tampa as a partner.

Seyfarth Shaw launched a new office in Miami led by Juan Carlos Varela.

Brianna R. Drummond joined Kubicki Draper in Pensacola.

Andre “Andy” Bardos joined Shutts & Bowen in Tallahassee as a partner.

Nicole Wolf joined Jones Walker in Miami as special counsel in the Maritime Practice Group and member of the maritime litigation and dispute resolution team.

Michelle Medina joined Cooper & Cooper in Fleming Island as managing attorney of the probate, guardianship, and estate planning division.

Douglas Paul Malenfant opened DW LAW serving Orange, Seminole, & Volusia counties.

Tyler D. Miller joined Brinkley Morgan in Ft. Lauderdale.

James Diamond joined LashGoldberg in Miami as a partner.

Andrew K. Gershenfeld joined LashGoldberg in Miami as a senior counsel.

Anthony M. Stella joined Kubicki Draper in West Palm Beach.

Rudwin Ayala joined Zinda Law Group as lead trial attorney and named head of the medical malpractice division.

John D. Dadakis joined Shutts & Bowen in West Palm Beach as a partner in the private client services practice group.

Jeremy Branning and Jake Barnes joined Jones Walker in Pensacola. Branning joined as a partner.

Gustavo Membiela was appointed office managing partner at Winston Taylor in Miami.

Jack MacDonald and Elizabeth Alexandra (Alex) Rice joined Comiter Singer.

Kevin Sarlo joined Lee County Legal Aid Society.

Aliana M. Payret joined Kubicki Draper in Tampa.

Caitlyn Clibbon was appointed director of litigation and Tony DePalma was appointed director of policy and advocacy at Disability Rights Florida.

Marc S. Gromis joined Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman, Rice, Purtz, Smith & Smith.

Julie Ann Stone joined the City and County of Honolulu as a deputy prosecuting attorney.

Christina Hamalian, Michael Ferral, and Stephanie Peral joined Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman in Miami as of counsel.

Vanessa Cuellar joined Kubicki Draper in Miami.

Sems Al‑Bazz of Lee County Legal Aid Society has been officially admitted to The Florida Bar.

Megan M. Kelly, Attorney at Law, P.A., is now partnering with Spencer West US LLP.

Christina Hamalian, Michael Ferral, and Stephanie Peral joined Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman as of counsel in Miami.