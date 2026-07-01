Casper Prepares for Expanded US Availability

Casper is preparing to expand U.S. access as it advances its roadmap for real-world assets and enterprise blockchain.

Expanded U.S. availability is an anticipated milestone for the Casper community and marks the beginning of an important new chapter for the ecosystem.” — Michael Steuer

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casper is preparing to expand availability to the U.S., a move expected to open the network to a broader domestic audience in one of the world’s most important digital asset markets.The anticipated expansion comes as Casper continues to build around enterprise and institutional use cases, including real-world asset tokenization, compliant digital asset infrastructure, and emerging machine-to-machine payment applications.The U.S. availability milestone is expected to be the first in a broader July update sequence covering market access, validator network growth, staking participation, institutional adoption, and infrastructure for real-world asset markets. Sarson Funds , which provides digital asset education and market access research, views the anticipated U.S. availability expansion as an important step toward broader participation in the Casper ecosystem.“Expanded U.S. availability has been one of the most anticipated milestones for the Casper community,” said Michael Steuer, President and CTO at Casper. “This represents the beginning of an important new chapter for the ecosystem, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks.”Casper encourages community members, institutions, developers, and ecosystem participants to follow official Casper channels for forthcoming announcements throughout July.ABOUT CASPERCasper Network (CSPR) is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain engineered for regulated real-world assets and the machine economy.With deterministic transaction finality, a multi-VM execution layer supporting both WebAssembly and soon EVM smart contracts, and fixed-cost operations enforced at the protocol level, Casper delivers the infrastructure for compliant asset tokenization, frictionless consumer experiences, and autonomous machine-to-machine commerce.The Casper Manifest - the network's multi-year technical roadmap - advances nine coordinated protocol initiatives spanning developer access, user experience, institutional compliance, privacy, micropayments, and quantum safety.The Casper Association, a non-profit organization based in Zug, Switzerland, oversees protocol development and ecosystem growth.Connect on socials: https://x.com/Casper_Network Learn more at https://casper.network ABOUT SARSON FUNDSSarson Funds stands at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency education and marketing services, dedicated to the financial professional community and their clientele.With a dedication to providing unbiased, comprehensive education on disruptive technologies, Sarson Funds partners with investment managers to bring Wall Street's rigorous research, risk management, and transparency standards to digital asset investing. The firm works alongside traditional financial advisors to determine the appropriate role of cryptocurrencies in diverse investment portfolios.DISCLOSURESThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation of any securities, tokens, products, or services. Statements herein may include forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties. Sarson Funds, Inc. is not providing investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisors before making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments are inherently risky and may result in the loss of capital.

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