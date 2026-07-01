Nuclear Siren Testing Scheduled for July 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Duke Energy and county officials will test the outdoor warning sirens around the Catawba and McGuire nuclear stations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Why it matters: To ensure they are functioning properly, sirens will sound for five to 30 seconds. Anyone who hears a siren during scheduled testing does not need to take action.

· During testing, some sirens may be tested more than once.Follow-up testing after siren maintenance may be required after 1 p.m.

· Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will notinterrupt regular programming to broadcast EmergencyAlert System (EAS) messages. If there was a realemergency requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radioand television stations would broadcast information to the public.

By the numbers: Duke Energy owns and maintains a network of sirens within 10 miles of each of its nuclear plants, including 89 sirens around Catawba Nuclear Station, located in York, S.C., and 67 sirens around McGuire Nuclear Station, located in Huntersville, N.C.

More info: Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency management officials in Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties in North Carolina, and York County in South Carolina, who are responsible for sounding the sirens. Additional details about outdoor warning sirens and nuclear emergency preparedness are available at duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.

Zoom out: McGuire Nuclear Station is located on Lake Norman in Mecklenburg County and provides 2,316 megawatts of reliable energy to the grid – enough to power more than 1.7 million homes. Catawba Nuclear Station is located on Lake Wylie in York County, S.C. and provides 2,310 megawatts – enough to power more than 1.7 million homes.

Duke Energy Carolinas

Duke Energy Carolinas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 20,700 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 24,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. The company’s electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

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