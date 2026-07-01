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RFP for Bulk Mail Processing Services

​The purpose of this Request For Quotations (“RFQ") is to solicit quotations from qualified vendors to provide bulk mail processing services for the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (“HESAA" or “Authority") which is a public body corporate and politic which is “in but not of" the Department of State of the State of New Jersey and an instrumentality of the State.

The Authority is seeking quotations from qualified vendors to provide large mailing processing services, including the processing of bulk mailings on an as-needed basis in accordance with specifications set forth in the Request for Quotations.

Bid documents are available on the HESAA website at: ​http://www.hesaa.org/Pages/Procurements.aspx​​

The Authority must receive proposals no later than 4:00 pm on July 13, 2026. 

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RFP for Bulk Mail Processing Services

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