Highway W Project Update July 1st, 2026
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Kenosha County Division of Highways, is resurfacing Highway W (Fox River Road) in the Town of Randall, Village of Salem Lakes, and Village of Twin Lakes.
Previous Work (June 24th – July 1st)
Upcoming Work (July 1st – July 8th)
- Utility relocation work
- Excavation work within full closure
For more information, view the Highway W Project page.
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