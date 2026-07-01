JUDGMENTS AND DECREES INTEREST RATE SET

The Office of the Chief Financial Officer has set the quarterly rate of interest payable on judgments and decrees beginning April 1, 2026, at 8.06% per annum or .0220822% per day.

F.S. §55.03(1) requires the CFO to set the rate of interest payable on judgments and decrees on December 1, March 1, June 1, and September 1 of each year for the following applicable quarter. Last quarter, the interest rate was 8.25%.

For more information, contact the Bureau of Accounting at 850-413-5511.