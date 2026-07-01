A' Jewelry Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Jewelry Design Awards

A' Jewelry Design Awards 2026 invites entries from jewelry designers, luxury brands and artisan jewelers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Jewelry Design Awards . The A' Jewelry Design Awards are open for entries by Jewelry Designers , Jewelry Brands, Jewelers, Goldsmiths, Silversmiths, Gemologists, Lapidarists, Accessory Designers, Metalworkers, Artisan Jewelers, Craftspeople, Contemporary Jewelry Artists, Custom Jewelry Designers, Fine Art Jewelers, Jewelry Manufacturing Enterprises, Jewelry Brand Managers, Fashion Designers, Fashion Brands, Industrial Designers, Luxury Good Manufacturers, Jewelry Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were masterfully created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Jewelry Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition offers complimentary preliminary participation, Jewelry Designers, Jewelry Brands, Jewelers, Goldsmiths, Silversmiths, Gemologists, Lapidarists, Accessory Designers, Metalworkers, Artisan Jewelers, Craftspeople, Contemporary Jewelry Artists, Custom Jewelry Designers, Fine Art Jewelers, Jewelry Manufacturing Enterprises, Jewelry Brand Managers, Fashion Designers, Fashion Brands, Industrial Designers, Luxury Good Manufacturers, Jewelry Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Jewelry Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Jewelry Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in jewelry design, the A' Jewelry Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through artistic craftsmanship, cultural expression and innovative wearable design. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting creations that combine exceptional craftsmanship, creativity and contemporary design, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, jewelers and luxury brands to create timeless works that enrich culture and celebrate human creativity.Jewelry Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Jewelry Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Jewelry Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Jewelry Design Awards will be granted the internationally respected A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Jewelry Awards.The following are some distinctive jewelry creations that could be submitted to A' Jewelry Design Awards : Fine Jewelry Rings, Contemporary Necklaces, Bracelets, Earrings, Brooches, Pendants, Cufflinks, Anklets and More. Jewelry Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/49 Prize for Good Jewelry DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Jewelry Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Jewelry Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Jewelry Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Jewelry Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Jewelry Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Jewelry Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Jewelry Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Jewelry Design Awards.Jewelry Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, jewelry professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=49 to see past winners of the A' International Jewelry Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/49 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, craftsmanship and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the enduring value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, artisans, brands and manufacturers to create meaningful and original works, the A' Design Awards aim to foster creativity and contribute positively to society through thoughtful design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Jewelry Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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