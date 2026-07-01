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The Business Research Company's Connected Lighting Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight

Expected to grow to $21.41 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The connected lighting market has been experiencing impressive growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for smarter, energy-efficient solutions. As urbanization and smart infrastructure projects expand globally, this sector is poised for rapid development. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors fueling growth, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the connected lighting industry.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for the Connected Lighting Market

The connected lighting market has shown a strong upward trajectory in recent years, with its size projected to rise from $10.45 billion in 2025 to $12.04 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This growth has been supported by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting, urban development, smart city initiatives, expanding commercial construction, decreasing LED costs, and early uptake of building automation in developed regions. Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge even further, reaching $21.41 billion by 2030 at an accelerated CAGR of 15.5%. Factors anticipated to drive this future growth include rising demand for net-zero and environmentally sustainable buildings, the expansion of smart city infrastructure, wider implementation of IoT-enabled building systems, heightened focus on energy optimization and carbon reduction, and growing use of AI-powered facility management platforms.

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Emerging Trends Shaping the Connected Lighting Industry

One notable trend is the increasing adoption of human-centric lighting systems designed to improve occupant well-being and productivity. These systems adapt lighting to support natural circadian rhythms and enhance comfort. Another key development is the deployment of energy-efficient smart lighting solutions in commercial buildings, aiming to lower operational expenses while maintaining quality illumination.

Further innovations involve integrating connected lighting with building automation systems, enabling centralized control and monitoring for greater efficiency. The rise of wireless connected lighting technologies also facilitates flexible retrofitting in existing infrastructure without extensive rewiring. Additionally, growing use of occupancy and daylight sensors allows lighting to adjust dynamically, optimizing energy use based on real-time conditions.

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Understanding Connected Lighting and Its Benefits

Connected lighting refers to lighting systems digitally networked through software and devices, allowing centralized or remote control. This technology enhances energy management by enabling automated, data-driven lighting adjustments that improve both efficiency and user comfort. By integrating sensors and smart controls, connected lighting creates responsive environments that adapt to occupant needs and preferences.

Key Drivers Behind Demand in the Connected Lighting Market

The increasing adoption of smart home systems plays a pivotal role in boosting the connected lighting market. Smart homes consist of interconnected devices that can be automated or controlled remotely to increase convenience, enhance security, and improve energy efficiency. The convenience offered by smart home systems—such as remote control and automation of everyday appliances—has led to widespread acceptance and growth.

Connected lighting enhances smart home functionality by integrating with sensors and voice assistants to automatically adjust lighting based on occupancy, time, or user commands. This capability not only improves comfort but also contributes to energy savings. For example, in August 2024, GreenMatch, a UK-based online services provider, reported that as of 2023, approximately 5.3 million households in the UK—about 19.7% of all homes—used smart home products. This figure is expected to surge dramatically, with nearly 98.8% of UK homes forecasted to adopt smart devices by 2027. This rapid increase underscores how smart home penetration is a strong growth catalyst for connected lighting.

Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in the Connected Lighting Market

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for connected lighting. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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