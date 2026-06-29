UW-Stevens Point opens state-of-the-art testing laboratory

The Wisconsin Institute for Sustainable Technology (WIST) at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point held a grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art Compostability Testing Laboratory on May 20.

The new facility marks a significant milestone in WIST’s mission to help businesses and organizations meet their goals in ways that make more sustainable use of natural resources. The lab enables researchers to scientifically evaluate materials and determine whether they will adequately break down under standard, commercial compostability conditions. With the new laboratory space, WIST is also building credentials to test materials in home compostability environments.

Helping mark the occasion was Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who supported a grant from the Economic Development Administration and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation that funds the new laboratory at UW-Stevens Point.

“We know that single use plastics pose a significant threat to our environment, our health and our future,” said Gov. Evers in his remarks. “As more companies seek out ways to incorporate sustainable packaging into their business model, we also need to ensure products are meeting these standards.”

“Partners like UW-Stevens Point and WIST remind us that innovation slows down for no one,” he said. “I cannot wait to see all the amazing things that come out of the research that will happen under this roof.”

The grant supported the purchase of new equipment and enabled WIST to build the staffing capacity to expand testing across compostability, repulpability and recyclability—all crucial components in advancing circular economy solutions.

“WIST has been building something very exciting right here in Stevens Point,” said Paul Fowler, executive director of WIST. “Grant funding offered us the opportunity to equip a world-class testing facility that is attracting national attention, building upon our reputation for reliable testing services.”

When it became clear that the growth opportunities created by the grant were making the previous lab arrangements less efficient, the College of Natural Resources (CNR) and the university offered solutions. The CNR Waste Education Center on the north end of campus allows WIST the space needed to rehome its new equipment to the benefit of national sustainable packaging testing.

At 2,800 sq. ft., the new testing laboratory occupies most of UW-Stevens Point’s Waste Education Center facility, providing ample workspace to support the full range of compostability research. The laboratory features dedicated areas for carrying out plant growth trials, performing biodegradation and disintegration trials, as well as characterizing and analyzing materials for the presence of regulated metals and fluorine. The expanded footprint also enabled WIST to acquire more specialized and sensitive equipment to support advanced research.

Without this accredited compostability testing, manufacturers cannot claim their product breaks down according to schemes established by organizations like the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and DIN CERTCO, leaders in approving compostable materials. WIST is one of just two United States academic labs approved by BPI for testing, and only one of seven overall in the US.

Prior to commissioning the new facility, WIST’s compostability testing operations were spread across three separate spaces in two different buildings. While functional, the arrangement created operational inefficiencies that the consolidated and expanded laboratory now resolves. The new laboratory also provides room for future growth as demand for sustainable materials testing continues to increase.

The Wisconsin Institute for Sustainable Technology at UW-Stevens Point advances research and testing in sustainable materials, packaging, and waste management to support the development of a circular economy. WIST’s testing services include compostability, repulpability and recyclability evaluation. Other services offered by WIST include bespoke research, paper and coating trials and regenerative agriculture research.

Written by UW-Stevens Point

Link to original story: https://www.uwsp.edu/news/article/compostability-testing-laboratory-2026/