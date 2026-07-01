Diamond Mining Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning

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The Business Research Company's Diamond Mining Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The diamond mining industry has seen significant expansion over recent years, driven by a combination of increasing luxury jewelry demand and industrial uses. As the market evolves, several factors are shaping its growth trajectory, promising substantial developments in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and emerging opportunities in this sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Diamond Mining Market

The diamond mining market is on a strong upward path, with its value projected to rise from $30.91 billion in 2025 to $34.15 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The expansion during this period can be linked to several factors including a surge in global demand for luxury jewelry, the broadening scope of industrial uses for diamonds, increased investments in exploration activities, higher need for rough diamonds in gemstone processing, and the development of extensive open pit mining projects.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to accelerate, reaching $51.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.7%. Growth during this forecast phase is fueled by the rising adoption of automated mining technologies, growing emphasis on sustainable diamond sourcing, increased utilization of synthetic diamonds for industrial applications, expansion of marine and alluvial mining operations, and more investments in advanced exploration methods. Key trends anticipated to influence the market include rising demand for ethically sourced natural diamonds, deeper underground mining projects, marine diamond reserve exploration, investment in cutting-edge recovery technologies, and intensified focus on mining valuable colored diamonds.

Understanding the Diamond Mining Process and Its Purpose

Diamond mining involves extracting natural diamonds primarily from kimberlite pipes or alluvial deposits through either surface or underground mining techniques. The core objective of this process is twofold: to supply rough diamonds for industrial purposes such as cutting, drilling, and abrasives, and to provide high-quality gemstones for the jewelry industry. This dual function underscores the diamond mining sector’s critical role in supporting both luxury and industrial markets.

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Factors Fueling Growth in the Diamond Mining Market

One of the main drivers of growth in the diamond mining market is the rising global demand for diamond jewelry. These pieces, including rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, largely depend on diamonds as the central decorative element. The surge in demand is closely tied to consumer preferences favoring luxury and symbolic items, as diamonds often represent status, celebration, and emotional significance. Mining operations ensure a steady supply of rough diamonds, which are processed and made available to meet this increasing consumer interest in jewelry.

For example, in September 2025, NB Diamonds, a UK-based diamond wholesaler and jewelry manufacturer, reported that approximately 29% of UK adults are open to buying lab-grown diamonds. Sales in this segment are growing annually by 12% to 18%, driven especially by demand for engagement rings under 1.5 carats and entry-level fashion jewelry. This trend highlights how consumer preferences continue to stimulate growth within diamond mining.

Regional Dynamics Shaping the Diamond Mining Market

In 2025, North America was the leading region in terms of diamond mining market size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast years. The diamond mining market covers a wide geographical range including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on global regional trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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