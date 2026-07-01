Premier Alan Winde reiterates call for peaceful protests
Today, Premier Alan Winde and several Western Cape Government ministers attended a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) meeting at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Cape Town.
The JOC is assisting in coordinating efforts to ensure that protests in the province are peaceful.
Currently, the situation remains calm. All role players remain on standby.
Premier Winde has reiterated that while the right to peaceful protest is a cornerstone of South Africa's democracy, all demonstrations must remain lawful. He emphasised that every South African has a shared responsibility to uphold the values of kindness, dignity and respect under all circumstances.
“We will never tolerate lawlessness and any attempt to destabilise our province and economy. It must be business as usual, while demonstrations continue,” Premier Winde said.
Premier Winde commended all role players for their preparedness and dedication to maintaining law and order.
Enquiries:
Regan Thaw
Media Liaison Officer to the Premier
Cell: 083 627 7246
E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
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