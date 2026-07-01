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Rowley’s Bay Boat Launch Now Open

LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that construction on the Rowley’s Bay boat launch in Ephraim near Newport State Park in Door County has been completed and the boat launch is now open for use.

Improvements are continuing at the site, but people can now safely access Rowley’s Bay using the launch.

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Rowley’s Bay Boat Launch Now Open

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