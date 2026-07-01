USS Gravely (DDG 107) - Change of Command

Commander Gregory Piorun, a native of Sedalia, Missouri, enlisted in the United States Navy in 2004 after graduating from Central Missouri State University with a BS in Aviation Technology. He completed Recruit Training at RTC Great Lakes, Illinois and Nuclear Field ET “A” School, Nuclear Power School, and Nuclear Prototype in Charleston, South Carolina. After completion of Nuclear Prototype, he was selected for Officer Candidate School and commissioned January 19, 2007.

He previously served as the Anti-Submarine Warfare Planner and Plans and Tactics Officer on the staff of Destroyer Squadron 22. Afloat, he previously served as the Commanding Officer of USS Anzio (CG 68) and Executive Officer of USS Gravely (DDG 107) before taking command in January 2025.

“Serving with the Sailors of Gravely has been the highlight of my career. Across multiple deployments, this crew has demonstrated the dominance of the U.S. Navy” said CDR Piorun, as he reflects on his time aboard.

CDR James Showanes is a New Jersey native, and commissioned through Officer Candidate School. He graduated from American University in Washington, D.C. with a degree in Political Science, and holds a Master’s in Public Administration from North Carolina State University.

He served as the Deputy Executive Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, and Strategy, N3N5. CDR Showanes completed his Executive Officer tour onboard USS Truxtun (DDG 103), where he deployed twice in support of 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleet Areas of Responsibility.

“I'm honored to serve as your Commanding Officer; I look forward to serving with this outstanding crew.” said CDR Showanes.

The U.S. Navy commissioned the guided missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in 2010 in tribute to a man who relished destroyer service and set an example for generations of Navy men and women.

A Navy pioneer, Vice Admiral Samuel Gravely was the first African American to be commissioned an officer in the United States Navy, the first to command a Navy ship, the first to command a fleet, and the first to become an admiral. Gravely was selected for that rank in 1971. Eventually he retired from active duty in 1980 as a Vice Admiral, after rising to command 100 warships and 60,000 Sailors and marines while based in Pearl Harbor.