The Effective Board: A Guide to Drive Board Performance

What does it take for a board to be truly effective today, what gets in the way, and how are leading boards overcoming those barriers?

In brief

Directors say the quality and flow of information from management is a key driver of board effectiveness, but performance is uneven across boards.

Boards want more time on AI, talent and geopolitics, and leading boards improve information and meeting practices to get it instead of just adding hours.

Directors see board composition as an area of weakness, but many are taking steps to refresh membership to acquire new skills.

Your board agenda is packed, your board book is longer than ever, and the topics that matter most are moving faster than the scheduled meeting cycle. Coupled with stakeholders’ rising expectations of board members and activists on the hunt for targets, directors cannot afford missteps. The fundamentals of board effectiveness are urgently needed to navigate a world whose challenges are becoming daily more acute.

To understand what distinguishes the most effective boards in today’s environment, we surveyed more than 100 directors and conducted in depth interviews with veteran board leaders. Our research reveals strong agreement about what’s most important and suggests areas where boards may need to prioritize improvement. Encouragingly, our findings also suggest that some of these shifts may already be underway. We outline practical actions boards can take to strengthen performance, address persistent challenges and create long-term value amid growing complexity.

Board snapshot: priorities, strengths and opportunities

Description: This chart shows how board directors ranked nine board effectiveness factors in terms of importance, strength and areas for improvement. Most said quality and flow of information from management was most important, board culture was an area where they were strongest, and board composition was an area that needed the most improvement.

Chapter 1 – What’s most important to directors

Directors say information flows and culture drive effectiveness.

We were struck by the strength of consensus around the two levers board members view as most important to effectiveness. Nearly three quarters of directors (72%) cited the quality and flow of information from management to the board as one of the top three drivers of board effectiveness, while 62% pointed to board culture and dynamics. Given that all the elements we asked about are vital, it would have been reasonable to expect a more even distribution of responses.

Ultimately, information flows and board culture are foundational levers that enhance other areas of board effectiveness. For example, better information can inform board agendas and director succession planning, while a healthy culture improves board decision-making and evaluation. The two factors also reinforce one another, which may explain why they appeared together at the top.

Effective information flows enable directors to make informed judgement and to engage meaningfully on strategy, risk and performance. And board culture determines whether directors are truly able to act on that information to ask difficult questions, surface dissenting views and engage in productive challenge.

Chapter 2 – Where boards thing they are strongest

Directors say committee functioning, culture and information are where they are most successful.

When we asked directors to choose three areas where their board performs best, the most frequently cited was committee functioning (54%). Nearly as many cited board culture and dynamics (53%), while quality and flow of information from management to the board was third (50%). See Board snapshot.

Committee functioning may owe its perceived high performance to the sustained attention boards have given to committee structures in recent years, especially with respect to technology oversight. Many have revisited committee structures, updated charters to clarify responsibilities, and even changed committee names to reflect expanded remits. Recent EY research shows that boards are carefully examining where cybersecurity and AI responsibilities sit across committee structures as well as how to structure technology governance.

How committees engage with the rest of the board also drives effectiveness. In our interviews, some directors cautioned that boards should be very thoughtful about which issues committees should address versus which require the full board. They suggested that committee chairs play a central role in achieving this balance and should continually look across committee agendas and consider when topics should come to the full board as opposed to the board simply receiving a committee report-out. Further, chairs can establish that committee reports focus on where rigorous conversation occurred and how consensus was reached where opinions differed.

As for culture, directors’ confidence in this area suggests that the most effective boards devote continued attention to intentionally shaping, monitoring and strengthening their culture over time. In line with this focus, the directors we spoke with described specific ways to build a healthy culture. For instance, some noted that structured facilitation practices such as deliberately inviting all directors to weigh in on a topic and setting aside time to explore contrary positions can help quieter voices be heard and normalize constructive challenge. Directors also underscored the benefits of cultivating diversity of thought. Having directors with different backgrounds and experiences in the room whose perspectives are actively sought can mitigate the risk of drifting toward consensus too quickly and missing blind spots.

Many directors we interviewed also highlighted the board’s relationship with the CEO as critical to a productive board culture. As one director put it, “A trust-based partnership between the CEO and the board is essential to enabling candid conversations and constructive challenge.” Interviewees observed that CEOs can strengthen this trust by investing in one-on-one relationships with each director, particularly the independent board chair or lead director. They also said that boards should consider how candidates would engage with the board when evaluating and selecting a new CEO. Finally, some highlighted that board members engaging directly with senior leaders beyond the CEO, with the CEO’s knowledge, can further foster trust and partnership. Examples include performing deep dives with chairs or expert members before committee discussions or setting up structured mentoring relationships.

Chapter 3 – Where there’s room for improvement

Board composition, evaluation and information flows need to improve, say directors.

When asked to choose the three areas where their board needs the most improvement, board composition and director succession planning rose to the top, cited by 52% of directors. Close behind was board evaluation and culture of continuous improvement, identified by 44% of respondents. Surprisingly, the third most common improvement area was the quality and flow of information from management to the board, cited by 39% of directors even though 50% of directors also identified it as a strength. See Board snapshot.

Board composition and succession: Filling knowledge gaps

Directors put board composition and succession at the top of their list for improvements, which reflects the importance of getting this right in an environment that can change faster than traditional refreshment cycles can accommodate. “The biggest challenge for boards over the next five years will be director obsolescence,” said one director we interviewed. “The pace of technology is changing so fast, and the change in business models is accelerating.”

That risk makes it imperative for director tenure to include thoughtful consideration of skill relevance and performance and not be based solely on age-limit policies. One of our interviewees stressed that boards must “constantly think about succession and not hesitate to ask a director to step down before they’ve reached retirement.” Board and committee leadership transitions should be part of the calculus, with clear processes around succession plans, performance feedback and timelines so these changes are as disciplined and expected as any other refreshment decision. Yet some directors may struggle to acknowledge when their skills or experiences no longer align with what the company most needs.

On that point, our survey results reveal a notable trend. Many boards are taking deliberate steps to proactively refresh their membership to align with evolving business needs. Nearly half of the directors surveyed (46%) reported that, within the past three years, their board has transitioned one or more directors off the board before they reached a formal age or term limit. The most common reason? To make room for new directors with needed skills.

At the same time, evidence of proactive board refreshment has been uneven. Nearly half of boards have not proactively transitioned any directors in the past three years, and notably, 7% of directors report that while their board has discussed asking a director to step down prior to the official retirement age, they ultimately took no action.

Directors we interviewed identified two keys to effective board refreshment: setting expectations around tenure with prospective directors during their candidacy and regularly discussing how the board’s composition needs are evolving with the business. Some also emphasized the value of depersonalizing refreshment decisions through a formal or (more commonly) informal tenure-limiting mechanism, such as an average board tenure goal that the board manages against. A 10-year average across all board members was often cited as a goalpost.

A look at board refreshment

This graphic shows details on proactive board refreshment in the last three years. 47% of directors said there have been no transitions. 46% say there have and 7% say the board has discussed it, but taken no action.

Evaluation and continuous improvement: Initiative matters The prominence of board evaluation and continuous improvement as the second key area for improvement further reinforces the need to keep boards current with constant change. Directors recognize that without a strong culture of feedback and improvement, boards risk stagnation. To learn what “improvement” means to directors, we asked respondents what would most elevate their peers’ contributions over the next year. Notably, individual education appeared in two of the top three areas. Our interviews confirmed a growing expectation that directors take personal initiative to deepen their fluency in topics, especially AI and other emerging technologies, that are changing “at a head-spinning pace.” As one director noted, while full-board education creates a shared context and experience and offers the benefit of hearing other directors’ questions, individual learning allows directors to “do education at their own pace.” Both are valuable. Evaluations can serve as a catalyst, helping directors identify where opportunities for different types of ongoing skill-building can help support collective board effectiveness. Around half (51%) of respondents also identified more effective constructive challenge of the CEO and management team as an area for peer improvement. Here, just as with conversations within the board itself, directors’ personal style and board culture go hand in hand. An individual’s bent toward critical examination shines best when the board encourages constructive dissent and obtains the information they need to probe assumptions and trade‑offs. Evaluations that uncover these dynamics can help boards strengthen both how and where challenge occurs.