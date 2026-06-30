On June 30th at approximately 1046 hours a Ford F-350 pulling a boat was Southbound on I-15 near milepost 12 in the middle lane. A Toyota Landcruiser was traveling next to the Ford in far-right lane. The Ford moved over to change lanes and struck the Toyota with its passenger side doors. The Toyota lost control and went off the right side of the roadway, rolling over several times before coming to rest on the dirt shoulder. The female driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The scene of a fatal crash on I-15 in Washington County. A Toyota Landcruiser involved in a fatal crash in Washington County.

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