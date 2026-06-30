Voting underway as ISP competes for best-looking cruiser

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is competing in the 13th Annual American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest and is asking Idahoans to help bring home the title by casting their vote.

This year’s contest submission was photographed by Trooper Brittany Clark and features an Idaho State Police Ford Mustang alongside a horse. Taken in North Idaho, the image showcases the natural beauty of the Gem State.

Voting will remain open through noon Eastern time on July 13. Only one vote per device is permitted during the contest.

To vote, visit:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2026bestlookingcruiser

The winning agency will receive the Best Looking Cruiser Award and be featured on the cover of the 2027 America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers Wall Calendar. Calendar sales benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to the dependents of state troopers.

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho